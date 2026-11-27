U.S. stocks rose Friday, keeping major indexes on track for big weekly gains after a rally on Monday and sharp swings earlier in the week. Technology and AI-focused companies led the advance.

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks jumped on Wall Street Friday and kept the market on track for strong weekly gains despite several days of erratic swings.

The S&P 500 index rose 0.7 per cent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 334 points, or 0.6 per cent, as of 9:51 a.m. Eastern time. The Nasdaq composite rose 0.9 per cent. Every major index is on track to notch weekly gains, having kicked off the week with a big rally on Monday.

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Tech Stocks Lead Wall Street Gains

Those gains have held despite sharp swings on Tuesday and Wednesday. U.S. markets were closed Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday and will close at 1 p.m. Friday. Technology stocks led the gains. Microsoft rose 0.5 per cent and Broadcom rose two per cent.

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Technology companies, especially those with an AI focus, have been the driving force behind Wall Street's gains in 2026. They can have an equal influence in pushing the broader market lower. Those dynamics were on full display this week with the AI rally on Monday and the sector's subsequent swings throughout the rest of the week which see-sawed every major index from early losses to more modest finishes.

Companies including Nvidia and Broadcom are so valuable that their stock movements can often determine whether the market rises or falls. They were the key factor in driving the market to an all-time high last month and in also pulling it mostly lower ever since. Nvidia has been especially volatile. It is down 1.7 per cent.

AI Focus Drives Market Dynamics

The company has been the face of AI development and rattled the market following the sudden resignation and then surprise reinstatement of Jensen Huang as CEO. Amazon jumped 2.1 per cent as the holiday shopping season kicks off. The company is also one of the most valuable on Wall Street and has been among those focusing more on AI. Elsewhere, retailers were mixed.

Target was mostly unchanged, while Macy's rose 0.9 per cent. Markets in Europe and Asia gained ground. Oil prices held relatively steady. The price for Brent crude, the international standard, fell 0.5 per cent to US$91.22 a barrel.

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Treasury yields rose in the bond market. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 4.89 per cent from 4.85 per cent late Wednesday.