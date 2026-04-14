U.S. Stocks Rebound to Pre-War Levels, Reflecting Optimism on Conflict's Duration

The U.S. stock market has recovered to its levels before the Middle East conflict, fueled by investor belief in a limited duration of the war despite rising oil prices and inflation concerns. While the economic landscape has changed considerably, including higher oil prices and Treasury yields, the S&P 500 has demonstrated resilience, benefiting from a robust corporate profit outlook. Market analysts are carefully watching oil prices and inflation, with the next few weeks critical as companies report first-quarter earnings.

The U.S. stock market has returned to its pre-war levels of six weeks ago, a development that investors largely attribute to expectations of a relatively short-lived conflict. Despite a drastically altered economic landscape since February 27th, when the Middle East conflict began with U.S.-Israeli military strikes, the S&P 500 has essentially completed a round trip. This resilience comes despite significant shifts in the investment environment, including a roughly 40% surge in oil prices and an increase in benchmark Treasury yields fueled by inflation concerns. These factors have prompted markets to largely dismiss earlier predictions of interest-rate cuts this year.

Financial analysts suggest that the market’s current valuation reflects a degree of optimism, with some experts noting that the present situation is worse than it was before the war commenced. Investors are focusing on what they perceive as a strong underlying economy, particularly a robust outlook for corporate profits, which has, surprisingly, improved since the war's onset. The market’s demonstrated resilience during the ongoing three-year bull market also plays a role, with investors wary of missing out on potential gains.

The S&P 500 experienced an initial decline in the weeks following the crisis, falling by over 9% from its late-January high and approaching a 10% decline, which would have signaled a correction. However, the index closed up 0.1% since the war began on Monday, and was just over 1% below its record high. Further gains were seen on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 up 1% intraday. Optimism grew following a two-week ceasefire agreement announced recently. However, the situation remains uncertain, and investors are preparing for continued volatility driven by war-related developments. The market views these risks as temporary and expects them to be overcome relatively soon, rather than signaling a new phase of elevated inflation, high energy costs, and increased interest rates.

According to market analysts, if such a scenario were to become the norm, it would significantly undermine the current market strength. A crucial factor influencing stock performance is the movement of oil prices. Persistently high oil prices put pressure on consumers, increasing gasoline expenses and raising costs for businesses.

One indicator of investor expectations for a near-term resolution of the conflict is the market's expectation of more moderate oil prices by the end of the year. The front-month contract for U.S. crude hovers around $95 a barrel, while the December contract is priced at $77, according to LSEG data. This suggests that the market sees the energy disruptions as temporary. The rise in oil prices has already affected U.S. inflation, with the monthly Consumer Price Index increasing significantly in March. Inflationary concerns have reduced expectations for Federal Reserve rate cuts, which had previously fueled optimism about U.S. equities.

According to LSEG data, Fed funds futures are pricing in only 6 basis points of easing by December, which is less than a standard 25-basis-point cut, a stark contrast to the pre-war expectations of roughly two such cuts. Oil-driven inflation is a key driver of rising Treasury yields, with the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield around 4.3% compared to 3.96% on February 27th. Higher yields could negatively impact equity performance by increasing borrowing costs.

Despite these headwinds, one positive factor has been the stronger outlook for U.S. corporate profits. S&P 500 companies are now expected to increase earnings by 19% in 2026, up from 15% before the conflict, making stocks appear more attractive. The price-to-earnings ratio for the S&P 500 is 20.4, down from over 23 in late October. This favorable earnings outlook will be tested as companies release their first-quarter results in the coming weeks.





globebusiness / 🏆 31. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Stock Market S&P 500 Middle East Conflict Oil Prices Inflation

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Analysts’ forecast returns, recommendations and yields for all stocks in the S&P 500A look at the top performers thus far in April

Read more »

The Daily Chase: Oil up, stocks down on latest in IranHere are five things you need to know this morning.

Read more »

Oil Prices Surge, Stocks Hold Steady Amid Iran Tensions and Mixed Earnings ReportsOil prices climb above $100 a barrel after U.S.-Iran ceasefire talks fail, while U.S. stocks show resilience. Goldman Sachs' earnings are positive, but concerns linger. Global markets show mixed reactions, with focus on oil prices and geopolitical risks.

Read more »

Verhoeff headlines Canada’s pre-tournament camp roster for U18 World Hockey ChampionshipsUniversity of North Dakota defenceman Keaton Verhoeff headlines Canada’s 23-man pre-tournament roster for the Under-18 World Hockey Championships in Slovakia beginning on April 22.

Read more »

B.C. task force to respond to ‘price shocks,’ supply chain disruptions amid Iran warBritish Columbia’s premier announced a task force Monday to respond to the economic impacts of the ongoing war in Iran, citing spikes in fuel prices and looming supply chain disruptions.

Read more »

Asian Stocks Rise on Iran War Talks Optimism, Oil FallsAsian markets climbed, mirroring Wall Street gains, fueled by hopes of a second round of U.S.-Iran talks. Oil prices declined as expectations of a potential breakthrough in the ongoing conflict grew. China's export growth slowed, but some see AI and renewable energy exports as a positive sign.

Read more »