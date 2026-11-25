The U.S. Army is set to conduct a controlled detonation of roughly 5 tons of degraded lead azide at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant on Wednesday morning, following a court ruling that cleared the way amid safety and environmental concerns.

The U.S. Army plans to detonate the nation's entire stockpile of lead azide Wednesday morning at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown, Iowa, after warning that the dangerously degrading bomb-making chemicals could otherwise explode at any time.

The controlled detonation of roughly 5 tons (4.5 tonnes) of degraded lead azide is scheduled for 9 a.m. local time. The operation aims to eliminate a serious safety hazard posed by the unstable material.

Also read U.S. Army to Detonate 68 Barrels of Lead Azide in Iowa on Wednesday

Army Decides On Controlled Detonation

"Inaction is no longer an option," said Maj. Gen. Eric Shirley, the Army's leader of the operation. The Army has assembled experts to formulate a plan, determining that alternative solutions like thermal treatment and neutralizing the drums' contents were not as safe as a controlled detonation.

Advertisement

The stockpile was brought to the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant from bases around the country in 2009, according to Robert Cekada, director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The chemicals, used in munitions production, were stored in barrels in case the military needed to use them again.

During a routine monitoring inspection in March, staff at the plant found that the lead azide had partially crystallized, making it sensitive to friction and cold temperatures and creating the risk of spontaneous detonation. The Army has set up additional blast barriers around the bunkers where the 68 barrels of lead azide will be detonated. The materials will be surrounded by concrete and sand barriers two stories high.

Safety Measures Plan To Contain Dust

Ballistic gels and foams will absorb the lead dust, and the Army plans to douse the materials with thousands of gallons of water to tamp down the plume. Officials overseeing the detonation plan say the wind on Wednesday is expected to carry the plume southwest toward Missouri and away from nearby Burlington, a city of just under 25,000 people that sits along the Mississippi River.

Government officials encouraged residents within 5 miles (8 kilometers) of the site to evacuate to avoid lead dust in the air, while also assuring them that barriers around the blast zone should limit much of the plume from the detonation. Acting Secretary of the Army Adam Telle said the public should not panic. The blast originally was planned for last Friday.

Advertisement

The Army changed the detonation date three times amid public backlash and to allow more time for safety measures and favorable wind, according to court documents. Environmental groups filed a lawsuit in an effort to halt the plan, but a court ruling on Monday put the detonation back on track. A federal appeals court found the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency adequately incorporated safeguards to minimize the dispersal of lead dust. Residents expressed a mix of concern about the planned blast.

Residents Express Mixed Reactions To Blast

Some said the timing could be better given it is happening the day before Thanksgiving but acknowledged it needed to be dealt with now. Others expressed concern about the effect it will have on water, farms, animals and their own homes.

"I don't think lead danger goes away any time soon," said Lucy Giehl, who lives nearby in West Burlington. "It seems someone might have thought about all of this a little sooner before it came to this. " Ahead of the blast, schools near Middletown shut down, businesses closed and some residents sealed their windows and doors as a precaution. The operation is being overseen by the Army with support from federal and local officials.