Anthropic priced its initial public offering at US$83 per share, raising a record US$81 billion, as U.S. stock futures climbed on enthusiasm for the AI giant's market debut.

Anthropic clinched the biggest initial public offering ever, raising US$81 billion after pricing its shares at $83 each, above its earlier expected range. The San Francisco-based maker of the Claude AI tool begins trading Thursday in a debut watched around the world.

U.S. stock futures jumped on enthusiasm for the listing. Futures for the S&P 500 rose 1.3 per cent, Dow Jones Industrial Average futures gained 0.7 per cent and Nasdaq futures advanced 2.2 per cent. Investors see the debut as a test of whether booming adoption of AI and massive spending on the technology can translate into sustained profitability for AI companies.

Also read Anthropic Raises A Whopping $81 Billion In Record IPO

Market Volatility And AI Regulation Concerns

OpenAI, Anthropic's main rival, is also expected to go public but said earlier this year it was not planning to do so before 2027. The IPO lands in a period of market volatility and rising concern about an AI slowdown, especially after the Nvidia fallout and expectations that the Democrats' sweeping victory in the U.S. midterms could bring greater regulation of the industry. Investors on Thursday set aside some of that anxiety and bid up AI-related stocks.

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Micron Technology rose five per cent, Marvell Technology gained 4.6 per cent and Nvidia rose 1.7 per cent. Nvidia shares had fallen for five straight days after former CEO and co-founder Jensen Huang was ousted following an extramarital affair that raised U.S. national security concerns, even as the company logged stronger-than-expected revenue and profit.

Malik Ahmed Khan, a senior equity analyst at Morningstar, said significant growth is expected from rising AI adoption and from Anthropic's position at the frontier of model development, particularly in coding and cybersecurity. He cautioned that Anthropic will need to sustain rapid growth while managing the enormous cost of developing and running its models, and that considerable uncertainty remains around how the competitive landscape and economics of generative AI will evolve.

Global Stock Markets React To Listing

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei warned in September about the risks rapid AI development could pose to humanity and called for an AI slowdown over safety needs. His call was echoed by AI leaders including OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. In European trading, Britain's FTSE 100 was down 0.5 per cent. France's CAC 40 was flat, while Germany's DAX was lower by 0.1 per cent.

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.7 per cent. SoftBank Group, which invests heavily in AI, added 4.6 per cent. Chip equipment maker Tokyo Electron climbed 2.8 per cent, while memory maker Kioxia Holdings added 3.1 per cent. South Korea's benchmark Kospi index gained 1.4 per cent.

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Memory chipmaker SK Hynix jumped 3.4 per cent, while Samsung Electronics was 1.1 per cent higher. Taiwan's Taiex dropped 4.4 per cent, with leading chipmaker TSMC, or Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., falling 3.5 per cent. In commodities trading, oil prices were mostly stable. A recovery in global oil supply has eased some supply concerns surrounding the situation in the Middle East.

Oil Prices Rise Amidst Middle East Tensions

But the U.S. and Iran have not yet reached a deal, and Iran on Wednesday widened its attacks on Gulf neighbors, underscoring risks to the region's energy shipments. Brent crude, the international standard, rose 0.8 per cent to $92.67 per barrel. It was trading at roughly $72 a barrel before the war began in late February. Benchmark U.S. crude added one per cent to $83.38 per barrel.