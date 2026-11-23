Two Democratic attorneys general filed lawsuits Monday accusing Elon Musk's companies of ignoring safeguards in the Grok AI chatbot, leading to a flood of sexualized images including possible child sexual abuse material. The suits seek civil penalties under state consumer protection laws.

RICHMOND, Va. - Two U.S. Democratic attorneys general filed separate lawsuits Monday accusing Elon Musk's companies of harming consumers by stripping safeguards from the Grok artificial intelligence chatbot, which can generate sexualized images.

Virginia Attorney General Jay Jones said the design choices behind Grok led to a proliferation of child sexual abuse material and other nonconsensual intimate imagery on the companies' platforms. The lawsuits name several Musk companies and subsidiaries as defendants, including SpaceX, the social platform X, and SpaceX Super Intelligence, or SpaceXSI, the AI subsidiary of SpaceX. The developer of Grok was formerly known as xAI and has since rebranded as SpaceX Super Intelligence. Oregon filed a similar lawsuit Monday.

Also read Virginia, Oregon Sue SpaceX Over Grok AI's Creation Of Child Sexual Abuse Images And Videos

Attorneys General File Consumer Protection Lawsuits

The attorneys general brought their cases under their states' consumer protection statutes. Virginia filed its lawsuit in a state court in Richmond. Jones said the companies prioritized their business model over the safety of millions of people. In the lawsuit he stated that to push its lagging product Grok to tens of millions of new users, the companies stripped out industry-standard safeguards and marketed a spicy mode built to produce nudity.

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For these Defendants, weak safeguards were not a failure but a feature, Jones said in the lawsuit. According to the Virginia lawsuit, Grok rolled out image generation and editing features to all users in December 2025. By January, the tool had sparked a global backlash after it became clear users could create realistic-looking but fake sexualized images of people. Researchers warned that some appeared to depict children.

As the Virginia lawsuit put it, X was flooded with sexualized content, primarily of women. At least two countries, Malaysia and Indonesia, announced temporary bans and other nations said they were launching or widening investigations. In response, Grok prevented non-paying users from generating or editing images. The change did not stop users from making more non-consensual sexualized images; it simply made that generation profitable, Virginia's lawsuit said.

Grok System Prompts Allowed Sexual Content

Virginia argued that most major AI developers designed their products so they could not be used to produce sexualized images to avoid the generation of nonconsensual content. Defendants declined to implement these safeguards, the lawsuit said. The lawsuit said Defendants' published system prompt materials, the set of instructions that guides the AI model's behavior, told Grok to assume good intent, stated that terms such as teenage or girl do not necessarily imply underage, and imposed minimal restrictions on sexual content.

The lawsuit noted that xAI marketed Grok from the outset as a tool that would answer spicy questions that are rejected by most other AI systems. It also argued X made false, deceptive or misleading statements in January about changes intended to prevent Grok from allowing users to edit images of real people in revealing clothes. Users could still create nonconsensual sexualized imagery through a standalone app and website, the lawsuit said.

When users openly traded jailbreak prompts to get around what limits Grok did have on sexualized images, Musk's companies failed to promptly address the exploits, the Virginia lawsuit alleged. In a statement, SpaceXSI said sexual content involving minors, whether real or AI-generated, is abhorrent. It has no place on X or in Grok, and neither do explicit images of real people made without their consent.

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The company said it had acted promptly to tighten protections when bad actors found ways to misuse Grok's image- and video-generation tool. If users try to break its safeguards to generate nonconsensual content, the company said, it takes appropriate measures, including actioning accounts and notifying law enforcement. Attempting to create this material is a serious crime, and the individuals who do it should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, the statement said.

Companies Face Growing Concerns About AI Risks

We will continue to work with the authorities via all available means to pursue these bad actors. The lawsuits come at a time of growing concern about AI's risks for children, from its impact on brain development to the unhealthy relationships many young people have formed with chatbots. Both lawsuits draw heavily on news outlets' investigative reporting about the rollout of the tool, the backlash and the company's response to it.

Virginia's lawsuit argued that the Musk companies violated the state's consumer protection law by misrepresenting that they implemented and enforced safeguards to protect consumers from exposure to harmful sexualized imagery on their platforms. It asked the court for US$2,500 for each willful violation of the Virginia Consumer Protection Act, with an exact number to be proven at trial.

It also asked a judge to prevent the companies from further violating the consumer protection laws and force the defendants to give up any ill-gotten gains acquired in connection with the alleged violations. The Oregon lawsuit makes a similar request. When xAI allowed Grok's creators to sideline consent to turn a profit, they prioritized growth and engagement over safety, and they deceived the public about it, Jones said in a statement.

Today's filings are the first step towards holding this company accountable. Sarah Rankin, The Associated Press