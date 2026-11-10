US Army Soldier Arrested in England on Suspicion of Espionage Tied to Russia

A 41-year-old U.S. Army soldier was arrested near Gloucester, England, on suspicion of espionage related to Russia, accused of assisting a foreign intelligence service and obtaining or disclosing protected information. The Metropolitan Police said counterterror forces worked closely with the FBI and U.S. military.

A member of the U.S. Army was arrested Tuesday in England on suspicion of espionage related to Russia, counterterror police said. The 41-year-old, who was not named, was arrested near Gloucester.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of violating two sections of the National Security Act 2023, for assisting a foreign intelligence service and obtaining or disclosing protected information. The suspect was detained and was in custody at a London police station. The Metropolitan Police said its counterterror forces worked closely with the FBI and U.S. military on the case. Searches were underway at two locations in Gloucestershire, a county about 90 miles, or 140 kilometres, west of London.

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US and UK Counterterror Cooperation

FBI Director Kash Patel called it an important arrest dealing with allegations of espionage that are of utmost concern for the U.S. and its allies. This FBI has no tolerance for anyone who breaks their oath to the United States and whose actions endanger our national security and that of our partners, Patel said. U.S. Brig. Gen.

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Sean Stinchon, commanding general of the Army's Counterintelligence Command, described the suspect as a senior soldier. He offered no other details on the suspect's identity in a news release. When asked for more details, U.S. Army Counterintelligence Command declined to provide more information about the case. Police said the arrest was not related to other counterterror investigations.

That indicates it was not connected with a suspected terror plot linked to Iran in September at a U.S.-run base in Britain, RAF Fairford, near Gloucester. After that threat, the U.S. Air Force withdrew bombers that had been used to strike Iran during the Middle East conflict from RAF Fairford. The Wall Street Journal reported the threat was related to Iran.

Broader European Security Concerns

Tuesday's arrest near Gloucester appears to be separate from those incidents, with authorities saying the case was related to Russia. The arrest comes during heightened concern over threats to American forces stationed in Britain and the U.S. military. Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, The Associated Press has tracked around 200 incidents of sabotage and malign activity across Europe blamed on Russia by Western officials. Those incidents included organizing plots.

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One of the most recent incidents was an attempted drone attack on a German airport in August that officials blamed on Russia. It prompted Germany to shut a Russian consulate. The case remains under investigation, and no further details about the suspect or the specific allegations have been released.