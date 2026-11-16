The United States will lose its measles elimination designation this week after a panel of experts ruled it no longer meets the criteria, as the country grapples with its worst outbreak in 35 years.

The United States will lose its measles elimination status this week after a panel of independent experts ruled that the country no longer meets the criteria for elimination.

The Pan American Health Organization convened the panel, and several U.S. media outlets reported the ruling, citing anonymous sources. PAHO is scheduled to hold a news conference on Tuesday. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services did not reply to an AFP request for comment. The United States had won the measles elimination label in 2000, a major public health victory.

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Measles Cases Surge Amidst Declining Vaccination Rates

But measles has made a strong comeback in recent years, fueled by declining vaccination rates and growing public distrust of health authorities. The elimination designation does not mean there are zero cases. It means a country's sporadic outbreaks end within a year. So far in 2026, 5,182 confirmed measles cases have been reported across the country, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

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That compares with 2,289 cases during all of 2025 and is the highest level recorded by the CDC since 1991. Almost all cases this year were in people who had not been vaccinated. Eleven deaths have been reported since 2025, mainly in young children. Paul Offit, an American pediatrician specializing in infectious diseases, vaccines, immunology and virology, said the withdrawal of the U.S. designation comes as no surprise.

America is grappling with its worst measles outbreak in 35 years. Because measles is now endemic in this country, he told AFP. Offit accused President Donald Trump's administration of failing to confront a health crisis that it helped cause. It's going to be back next year and the year after that, Offit said.

Vaccine Skepticism Drives Continued Disease Spread

And until we get immunization rates up, it's going to continue to be back. Trump's Health Secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., is accused of fanning distrust of health authorities. He is known for his vaccine skepticism and has repeatedly disseminated misinformation about the measles vaccine and downplayed the dangers of the disease. Measles causes fever, respiratory symptoms and a rash.

In some cases it leads to serious complications such as pneumonia and brain inflammation, which can cause severe long-term health problems or even death. Before the vaccine was developed in the early 1960s, measles killed hundreds of children each year across the U.S. It continues to claim tens of thousands of lives worldwide. The PAHO director must rule on the recommendations of the panel of experts. The organization is based in Washington.

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MMR Vaccine Remains Critical Protection Strategy

The loss of elimination status is a setback for a country that had been a global leader in measles control. Health officials warn that without higher vaccination rates, outbreaks will continue. The measles, mumps and rubella vaccine remains the best protection against the disease. A combination MMR vaccine is prepared at a Pennsylvania Department of Health measles vaccination clinic, as seen in an AP Photo by Matt Rourke taken on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2026.

The outbreak has spread across multiple states, and public health experts say the return of endemic measles threatens the health of children and communities.