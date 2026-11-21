Republican Sen. Mike Rounds says a classified memo from Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth restricts think-tank conferences and social engagements, not military operations, as Canadian officials call it business as usual.

A classified memo from U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth that reportedly places restrictions on military cooperation with Canada applies to things such as participating in think-tank conferences, not military operations, according to Republican Sen.

Senator Clarifies Memo Does Not Affect Military Cooperation

Mike Rounds. Rounds was responding to a Washington Post report on Friday that said Hegseth penned the memo last week. The paper reportedly said it had not seen the memo and offered no detail on its contents. The senator said the memo does not affect any U.S. defense personnel in Canada today and does not impact the North American Aerospace Defence Command, North Atlantic Treaty Organization operations or the Five Eyes security alliance.

Also read Pentagon restricts military cooperation with Canada under Hegseth memo

It does limit general flag officer meetings to those that advance defense department objectives, Rounds told reporters at the Halifax International Security Forum on Saturday. U.S. defense officials must request permission for Canadian think-tank events or social engagements, he said, adding that it is OK to attend any 9/11 events. Rounds said he and a delegation of U.S. senators attending the Halifax conference had just attended a meeting with Canadian officials and shared the information with them.

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After listening to this, Canadian officials said it sounds like it is nothing new, nothing different than what they have been really practising under for the last year-and-a-half, said the South Dakota senator. Defence Minister David McGuinty told reporters hours earlier he was unaware of the memo's contents.

He said earlier in the day that it was business as usual between the Canadian and U.S. militaries and assured Canadians that cooperation between the two countries on defence, security and intelligence was continuing. I have seen no evidence of a change. I have checked with our top military folks, they have seen no evidence of change. We continue to cooperate.

Canadian Defence Minister Reassures Continued Cooperation

We continue to work together, McGuinty told reporters. Chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said in a response to the story about the memo that the defense department is taking steps to ensure its engagements with Canada advance tangible U.S. defense objectives and ultimately support a reinvigorated defense relationship. The statement, made late Friday, added that the department is prioritizing bilateral cooperation that strengthens the defense of the U.S. and shared hemisphere while also supporting Canada's ability to meet NATO obligations.

This guidance does not impact defense intelligence cooperation, our binational NORAD command, or our cooperation through NATO, Parnell said. Several U.S. senators at the Halifax event acknowledged their country's standing around the world has been impacted by the aggressive policies of U.S. President Donald Trump. Senator Tim Kaine, a Democrat, said the memo does not help relations with Canada. He said he is hopeful things will change when the new U.S. Congress takes office in January.

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Democrats took control of both the Senate and the House of Representatives in this month's midterm election. The tone is bad and it is unnecessary, said Kaine. And we understand this actually goes back a ways and it is just the formalization of something that is now months and months old. I do think the new Congress is going to change the tone dramatically.

Canada Joins NATO Innovation Fund With Major Contribution

McGuinty also announced Saturday that Canada is formally becoming the 25th member of NATO's Innovation Fund. Canada is contributing more than $100 million to the fund, enabling it to invest in Canadian startups. Launched in 2022, the venture capital fund is designed to strengthen NATO by investing in cutting edge technologies such as artificial intelligence, quantum technologies, biotech, space and communications. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 21, 2026.