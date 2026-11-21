A Republican senator says a classified Pentagon memo restricting cooperation with Canada applies to flag officer meetings and think-tank events, not military operations, as Canadian officials say cooperation continues.

HALIFAX -- A Republican senator says a classified U.S. defense department memo that reportedly placed restrictions on co-operation with Canada applies to things such as participating in think-tank conferences, not military operations.

Sen. Mike Rounds was responding to a Washington Post report on Friday that said Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth penned the classified memo putting restrictions on military co-operation with Canada last week. The paper reportedly said it had not seen the memo and offered no detail on its contents. The senator said the memo does not affect any U.S. defence personnel in Canada today.

Also read Hegseth reportedly moves to restrict defence ties with Canada, but Ottawa sees no change

He said it also does not impact the North American Aerospace Defence Command, North Atlantic Treaty Organization operations or the Five Eyes security alliance. It does limit general flag officer meetings to those that advance defence department objectives, Rounds told reporters at the Halifax International Security Forum on Saturday. U.S. defence officials must request permission for Canadian think-tank events or social engagements, he said. He added that it is OK to attend any 9/11 events.

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Canadian Defence Response

Rounds said he and a delegation of U.S. senators attending the Halifax conference had just attended a meeting with Canadian officials and shared the information with them. Defence Minister David McGuinty told reporters hours earlier he was unaware of the memo's contents. After listening to this, Canadian officials said it sounds like it is nothing new, nothing different than what they have been really practising under for the last year-and-a-half, said the South Dakota senator.

McGuinty said earlier in the day that it was business as usual between the Canadian and U.S. militaries. He assured Canadians that co-operation between the two countries on defence, security and intelligence was continuing. I have seen no evidence of a change, McGuinty told reporters. I have checked with our top military folks, they have seen no evidence of change.

We continue to co-operate. We continue to work together. Chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said in a response to the story about the memo that the defence department is taking steps to ensure its engagements with Canada advance tangible U.S. defense objectives and ultimately support a reinvigorated defense relationship.

Pentagon Memo Details

The statement, made late Friday, added that the department is prioritizing bilateral cooperation that strengthens the defence of the U.S. and shared hemisphere while also supporting Canada's ability to meet NATO obligations. This guidance does not impact defense intelligence cooperation, our binational NORAD command, or our cooperation through NATO, Parnell said. Several U.S. senators at the Halifax event acknowledged their country's standing around the world has been impacted by the aggressive policies of U.S. President Donald Trump.

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Senator Tim Kaine, a Democrat, said the memo does not help relations with Canada. He said he is hopeful things will change when the new U.S. Congress takes office in January. Democrats took control of both the Senate and the House of Representatives in this month's midterm election. The tone is bad and it is unnecessary, said Kaine.

US Senate Reaction

And we understand this actually goes back a ways and it is just the formalization of something that is now months and months old. I do think the new Congress is going to change the tone dramatically. Hegseth arrived to a military air base to meet with Colombia's Defense Minister Jorge Mora in Bogota, Colombia, on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026, according to an Associated Press photo caption.