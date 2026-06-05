U.S. Senate Passes Bill Providing Additional $70 Billion for Immigration Enforcement

The U.S. Senate passed a bill providing the Department of Homeland Security with an additional $70 billion for immigration enforcement and sent it to the House of Representatives for final consideration. The bill would help pay for Trump's migrant deportation crackdown over the next three years and augment about $100 billion in unspent Department of Homeland Security law enforcement money enacted last year by Republicans.

The U.S. Senate passed a bill providing the Department of Homeland Security with an additional $70 billion for immigration enforcement and sent it to the House of Representatives for final consideration.

The Senate voted 52-47 to approve the legislation, with no support from Democrats. One Republican voted against the bill. Republicans accused Democrats of defunding Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Border Patrol, despite the agencies having a combined $100 billion in unspent funds.

Much of Thursday's debate over the bill was overshadowed by efforts to insert language unrelated to immigration, including prohibiting the use of federal funds for building a lavish ballroom on White House grounds and making it illegal for federal dollars to be used for an anti-weaponization fund that could compensate Trump's political allies for allegations of government mistreatment. The funding provided by the bill would help pay for Trump's migrant deportation crackdown over the next three years and augment about $100 billion in unspent Department of Homeland Security law enforcement money enacted last year by Republicans.

Lawmakers began voting on amendments to the immigration bill in a vote-a-rama session early on Thursday that culminated in the vote on the underlying measure in the early hours of Friday. An initial move by Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer to kill the anti-weaponization fund, which Democrats call a slush fund for Trump's allies, brought the session to a largely procedural halt for hours after Republican Senator Susan Collins voted for the motion.

Schumer's measure failed in a 50-49 vote but exposed the political turmoil among rank-and-file Senate Republicans. Some of them sought their own amendments to eliminate the fund permanently, five months before the November midterm elections. Collins, Husted, and Sullivan all face competitive races for re-election at a time when Trump's approval rating is down, even among Republicans.

The fund, which critics say would allow Trump to use taxpayer dollars to compensate his political allies, has already been put on hold by the White House and Justice Department. But on Wednesday, Trump declined to say whether the fund had actually been terminated, telling reporters that he loves it and thinks it's so important.

Republican Senator Thom Tillis, who opposed Schumer's motion, told reporters that he would not support passage of the funding bill without a Republican amendment vote to codify Blanche's congressional testimony that the administration was abandoning the fund. Tillis argued that failing to do so would place a burden on congressional Republicans up for re-election in November who are worried about a voter backlash to the fund.

Nearly all of the immigration bill's funding would go to DHS's Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Border Patrol agencies that are carrying out the Trump administration's vigorous deportations throughout the United States. Tillis later offered his own amendment to reallocate the controversial Trump fund's resources to fraud-enforcement operations. It failed in an 84-15 vote, while garnering support from 12 Republicans.

Republican Senator Bill Cassidy, who proposed his own amendment to end the fund, joined Democratic Senator Cory Booker in a friend-of-the-court brief urging U.S. District Judge Leonie Brinkema to maintain the block on Trump's fund that she imposed last week. They argued that the fund presents an immediate and dire threat to our constitutional order and the authority of Congress.

A number of recent actions by Trump have prompted open criticism from some Republicans, from seeking $1 billion in taxpayer funding for a White House ballroom and security upgrades to his decision to nominate Blanche as attorney-general and name political ally Bill Pulte as U.S. intelligence chief. Cassidy, who lost his primary last month to two Trump-aligned challengers in Louisiana, has proposed a series of amendments, including one to nullify an agreement with the Internal Revenue Service protecting Trump from tax audits





globebusiness / 🏆 31. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

U.S. Senate Immigration Enforcement Department Of Homeland Security Donald Trump Deportation Crackdown White House Ballroom Anti-Weaponization Fund

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Richards Landing emergency department closing for 24 hoursAnyone requiring immediate medical attention should still call 9-1-1

Read more »

Solana Slumps Below $70 Amid Record Futures Outflows and Rising LiquidationsSolana fell to $66, its lowest level since December 2023, as futures markets recorded $10.8 billion in net outflows and liquidations topped $78 million, pushing the token into deep oversold territory.

Read more »

California police department warns about vaping dangers after junior high school bustSome junior high school students in California are catching heat after a local police department took to social media to show off a bounty of seized contraband, in the form of vapes.

Read more »

Senate Passes $70 Billion Immigration Enforcement Bill Without Limits On Trump Slush FundRepublicans narrowly defeated multiple attempts to add language to the bill that would permanently ban the president's settlement fund.

Read more »