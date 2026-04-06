U.S. Scrutinizes Own Forced Labor Enforcement as It Presses Canada

The United States is facing scrutiny over its enforcement of forced labor import rules from China's Xinjiang region, even as it urges Canada to adopt stricter measures. A sharp decline in detained goods, coupled with rising imports from the region, raises questions about the effectiveness of existing policies.

The United States is scrutinizing its own efforts to combat forced labor in imported goods, particularly from China 's Xinjiang region, while simultaneously pressuring Canada to adopt stricter measures. The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) data reveals a significant decrease in the value of goods detained on suspicion of being made with forced labor in 2025, dropping nearly 90% from the previous year. This decline raises questions about the effectiveness of U.S.

enforcement, especially as Washington investigates 60 trading partners under Section 301 (b) of the Trade Act, which could lead to tariffs of up to 25% on goods from countries deemed to be non-compliant. The drop is considerable, particularly in light of the ongoing efforts by the U.S. government to replenish its tariff revenue, lost due to Supreme Court rulings against earlier measures. Some experts speculate that the reduction in detentions could be due to Chinese companies adjusting their export strategies to avoid scrutiny, while others believe there might be weaknesses in U.S. oversight.\The U.S. government's 2026 National Trade Estimate Report on Foreign Trade Barriers highlights concerns that Canada may be importing goods at unfairly low prices because of forced labor practices. This indicates the direction the U.S. is taking in its assessment of Canada's approach. In contrast to the U.S.'s 'reverse onus' policy, which requires importers to prove their shipments are free of forced labor, Canada's approach relies on intelligence to trigger inspections. Since 2021, the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) has detained multiple shipments over forced labor concerns, blocking two from entering the country. These actions include a textile shipment in 2024 and a frozen seafood shipment in 2025, both originating from China. The remaining detained goods were either allowed entry after review, abandoned, or re-exported. The disparity in enforcement approaches between the two countries, coupled with the increasing volume of goods originating from Xinjiang, has created an interesting case study. \Chinese customs data reveals a surge in exports from the Xinjiang region to both the U.S. and Canada last year. Exports to Canada surged 160% to $601 million, while shipments to the U.S. nearly doubled to $2.9 billion. This increase raises further questions about the effectiveness of current enforcement mechanisms in both countries. Critics argue that the decrease in U.S. detentions suggests a relaxation of forced labor rules. Human rights advocates and some members of Congress are concerned that the Trump administration’s policies have made it more difficult to prevent forced labor-made goods from entering the U.S. The situation underscores the complexities of addressing forced labor in global supply chains and highlights the need for a comprehensive and consistent approach. The shift in enforcement from the U.S. side coupled with the rise in exports from Xinjiang requires a careful review of the efficacy of the measures currently in place and how they can be better implemented to prevent the abuse of human rights





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