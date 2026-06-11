U.S. Responds to Iran's Downing of Apache Helicopter with Self-Defense Strikes

President Donald Trump blamed Iran on Tuesday for shooting down a U.S. Army helicopter close to the Strait of Hormuz and said the United States must respond. The U.S. military conducted self-defense strikes against Iran in response to the downing of a U.S. Army Apache helicopter.

President Donald Trump said that the U.S. 'must' respond after Iran downed an Apache helicopter over the Strait of Hormuz. The remarks sharply contrast with the president's earlier statements that the U.S. was nearing a deal with the Mullah regime.

The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) announced that the military was conducting self-defense strikes against Iran in response to the downing of a U.S. Army Apache helicopter. Iran's foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, warned that foreign military forces operating near Iranian territory were putting themselves at risk and suggested the safest course would be for them to leave





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Iran U.S. Apache Helicopter Strait Of Hormuz Self-Defense Strikes Abbas Araghchi

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