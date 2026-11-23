The United States has formally requested the extradition of Fausto Isidro Meza Flores, also known as El Chapo Isidro, following his capture by Mexican military forces in Sinaloa. The operation, which resulted in the deaths of 16 alleged cartel members, marks a significant escalation in the ongoing crackdown on drug trafficking organizations.

MEXICO CITY -- The United States has formally requested the extradition of alleged drug lord Fausto Isidro Meza Flores, known as " El Chapo Isidro," who was recently captured in Mexico.

Security Minister Omar Garcia Harfuch announced the request on Monday, confirming the diplomatic step following the high-profile arrest. Mexican military forces detained Meza Flores, who is listed as one of the FBI's 10 most-wanted fugitives, along with two other leaders of his criminal organization. The detention took place in Sinaloa state on Friday night, marking a decisive blow to one of the country's most notorious trafficking networks.

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Extradition Decision And Sovereignty Issues

Mexican officials have not yet confirmed whether the country will proceed with the U.S. extradition request. The decision involves complex legal and diplomatic considerations between the two nations as they navigate the aftermath of the intense military operation. President Claudia Sheinbaum clarified that U.S. authorities only provided intelligence to help locate El Chapo Isidro. She stated that American forces did not participate directly in the operation, emphasizing Mexico's sovereignty in executing the arrest.

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Defence Minister Ricardo Trevilla detailed the scale of the military intervention, stating it involved 361 military personnel and 14 aircraft. The assets deployed included Black Hawk helicopters and elite special forces units tasked with securing the target location. Troops surrounded a property in the municipality of Guasave where Meza Flores was located. The operation quickly escalated when troops came under attack from gunmen who were attempting to free the detained drug lord from custody.

Sixteen alleged members of the criminal group were killed in the ensuing clashes between the military and the armed escorts. The violence underscored the fierce resistance posed by the organization during the arrest attempt. Authorities later removed 21 roadblocks and 50 vehicles used by the gunmen across Sinaloa in the aftermath of the operation. These obstacles were part of the security perimeter established by the cartel to protect their leadership.

No Civilian Casualties Reported In Raid

The military confirmed that no civilians were harmed during the operation, a key metric for the success of the raid. This outcome helps mitigate public concern over potential collateral damage in high-risk tactical zones. For more than two decades, Meza Flores and his criminal organization trafficked large quantities of heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine, and marijuana into the U.S. These activities were facilitated by extensive smuggling routes and corrupt networks within the region.

The arrest is the latest in a string of captures and killings of high-profile suspected drug traffickers by Mexico. This trend reflects an intensification of efforts by the Mexican government to dismantle major cartel structures. Mexico has faced significant pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump to intensify a crackdown on drug cartels. Trump has explicitly threatened unilateral military action in Mexico if his administration believes enough is not being done to combat the flow of narcotics.

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This geopolitical tension adds a layer of urgency to the current operations. The extradition request and the success of the raid are being closely watched by both Washington and Mexico City as key indicators of cooperation on security matters. (Reporting by Raúl Cortés Fernández and Ana Isabel Martínez; Writing by Natalia Siniawski; Editing by Daina Beth Solomon, Cassandra Garrison and Nia Williams)