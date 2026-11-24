The Trump administration is preparing to announce new tariffs on China, the European Union and 14 other economies following a Section 301 investigation into subsidized manufacturing. The move replaces duties struck down by the Supreme Court and comes despite Republican midterm losses.

The Trump administration is expected to announce new tariffs on China, the European Union and 14 other economies in the coming days, according to two people familiar with the matter.

The action follows a monthslong U.S. Trade Representative investigation into industrial subsidies in those 16 economies. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to comment publicly. They cautioned that the timing of the rollout could still change. The White House and USTR did not respond to requests for comment.

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Bloomberg and The Wall Street Journal first reported the plans on Tuesday. The tariffs respond to what the White House calls excessive manufacturing output in those countries, boosted by subsidies. That output has produced a flood of lower-priced goods that undercut American companies, the administration says. The expected action is the second step in replacing duties announced in April 2025 that the Supreme Court ruled unconstitutional in February.

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Trump Administration Adds New Tariffs

In July, the White House imposed levies of 10 per cent to 12.5 per cent on 60 trading partners. Those charges targeted countries said to have inadequately enforced bans on goods produced by forced labor. The new duties would come on top of the 10 per cent to 12.5 per cent tariffs announced earlier this year. The exact levels were not immediately clear.

Many countries, including China, protested those earlier tariffs. They took effect as temporary levies expired following the Supreme Court decision striking down sweeping reciprocal tariffs on nearly every U.S. trade partner. The anticipated trade action shows the Trump administration remains willing to impose import taxes despite a sweeping Republican loss in this month's midterm elections. That defeat was fueled largely by affordability concerns as inflation remains elevated.

The new duties could also test how Democrats respond to tariffs imposed unilaterally by Trump. Even with majorities in both chambers of Congress, Trump could veto any legislation that overturns or weakens the tariffs. The excess industrial capacity probes were initiated under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974. That law allows the president to levy tariffs against nations that discriminate against U.S. companies or commerce.

Trade Relations Under Pressure

Levels of the anticipated tariffs were not immediately available. The expected move follows Trump's visit last week to the Chinese tech hub of Shenzhen. It was his third face-to-face engagement with Chinese President Xi Jinping this year. Xi is expected to travel to Doral, Florida, next month for the Group of 20 Summit, which Trump is hosting.

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While Trump has moved to build a closer relationship with Xi, the yawning trade deficit remains a significant irritant in the U.S.-China relationship. Massive capacity in a range of Chinese industries, from autos to solar panels, cement and steel manufacturing, has drawn increased attention from Beijing's trading partners in recent years. Although China's leaders have prioritized rebalancing the economy, slowing domestic demand has prompted companies to expand into overseas markets.

Surging exports pushed China's trade surplus to a record of nearly US$1.2 trillion last year.