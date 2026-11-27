The Trump administration pressured Venezuela and Iraq to exit OPEC to boost oil production, facing resistance from Saudi Arabia and local ministries. This move strains the cartel as it loses key members.

Washington and Baghdad reported that the Trump administration actively encouraged both Venezuela and Iraq to consider withdrawing from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries earlier in the year. These covert diplomatic maneuvers targeted two of the five founding members of the group, representing a direct challenge to the cartel's influence. U.S. officials aimed to remove structural barriers that might limit aggressive oil production and investment goals in both nations.

Direct Pressure on OPEC Founding Members

U.S. strategies specifically targeted Venezuela by preventing the nation from paying its annual membership dues to OPEC. This financial blockade was part of a broader effort to isolate the government led by the interim authorities established after the January ouster of Nicolas Maduro. The administration sought to leverage this financial control to push for policy changes that aligned with American energy interests.

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In Iraq, the pressure took a different diplomatic form. Prime Minister Ali Faleh al-Zaidi raised the possibility of leaving OPEC during a government meeting this summer. These discussions occurred following consultations with U.S. officials who explicitly encouraged the idea of withdrawal to free Iraq from production caps.

Saudi Intervention and Local Resistance

The intensity of the U.S. pressure on Venezuela reached a point where Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman intervened this summer. He successfully persuaded the Trump administration not to press the issue of OPEC withdrawal any further, halting the escalation. This intervention highlights the complex balancing act Washington must perform with key regional allies who rely on OPEC stability.

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Meanwhile, Iraq's oil ministry pushed back against the notion of exiting the cartel. The ministry persuaded Prime Minister al-Zaidi to keep Iraq within OPEC and instead focus on seeking a higher production quota. This internal resistance demonstrated the competing interests within the Iraqi government regarding its role in global energy markets.

Financial Control and Diplomatic Denials

The United States maintains significant leverage over both nations through their financial systems. The U.S. controls Venezuela's access to state funds following the January ouster of Nicolas Maduro. Conversely, Iraq's oil revenues continue to pass through an account at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, a financial relic from the 2003 Iraq War. These mechanisms provide Washington with indirect but potent tools to influence foreign policy.

The U.S. State Department did not answer questions about whether it had explicitly prevented Venezuela from paying its OPEC membership fee. However, it confirmed Washington has the power to decide on Venezuela's use of state funds. A State Department official stated that the department reviews disbursement requests against a list of approved and prohibited uses of the foreign government deposit funds.

Strain on the Oil Cartel Structure

These U.S. maneuvers add significant strain to an organization that has already lost four members since 2019. The share of the global oil market held by OPEC recently hit a low on the back of disruptions caused by the U.S. and Israeli war on Iran, another OPEC founding member. The risk of OPEC fracture is rising, according to Dan Alamariu, chief geopolitical strategist at Alpine Macro.

The United Arab Emirates announced its exit from OPEC earlier this year after becoming frustrated with the group's production caps. Angola, Ecuador, and Qatar quit the group in 2024, 2020, and 2019, respectively. While there are no indications the U.S. was involved in those specific departures, the cumulative effect weakens the cartel's collective bargaining power.

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Historical Context and Market Shifts

OPEC was founded in Baghdad in September 1960 by oil producer countries seeking to assert more control over a global market dominated by Western oil companies. Founded by Iraq, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Venezuela, OPEC is now made up of 11 members. It has also developed an alliance with several other producer countries including Russia called OPEC+, which regularly meets to decide on coordinated production levels.

Donald Trump has repeatedly attacked OPEC throughout his decades-long business and political career, calling it a cartel and a monopoly profiting from the rest of the world. Over the past decade, the U.S. has become the world's largest oil producer, turning it from an OPEC customer into its main rival for oil market share. This shift in power dynamics underpins the current administration's aggressive stance.

Goals for Western Hemisphere Energy Security

After the U.S. seized Maduro in January, the State Department opened discussions with Venezuelan officials in Washington on whether the country should leave OPEC. Donald Trump wanted U.S. oil majors to revive Venezuela's oil output. He stated this would shore up energy security in the Western Hemisphere and prevent OPEC policy decisions from hindering that plan.

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman intervened, persuading the Trump administration not to push further on the Venezuelan OPEC exit. This diplomatic resolution prevents a complete breakdown in relations with a key Gulf ally. Representatives for OPEC and for the governments of Venezuela, Iraq, and Saudi Arabia did not respond to requests for comment regarding these specific interactions.