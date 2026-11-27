The Trump administration encouraged two OPEC founding members to consider exiting the group and prevented Venezuela from paying its membership dues, while Saudi intervention ended the push on Caracas.

The Trump administration encouraged Venezuela and Iraq to consider leaving OPEC earlier this year and prevented Venezuela from paying its annual membership dues to the group, according to ten people familiar with the matter.

The previously unreported moves targeted two of OPEC's five founding members. They mark an unusually direct challenge to an organization US President Donald Trump has long accused of keeping oil prices artificially high. US officials were pushing for greater oil production and investment in both countries at the time. Some worried OPEC production limits could eventually constrain those ambitions, according to people familiar with the discussions.

Also read U.S. Pushed Venezuela and Iraq to Leave OPEC Amid Oil Strategy

Saudi Crown Prince Intervenes

The pressure campaign aimed to dismantle what Washington viewed as a restrictive mechanism on global energy supply. The US pressure on Venezuela went far enough that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman intervened this summer. He persuaded the Trump administration not to press the issue further, two people familiar with the matter said. Saudi Arabia is OPEC's top producer and its de facto leader.

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In Iraq, Prime Minister Ali Faleh al-Zaidi raised the possibility of leaving OPEC at a government meeting this summer. This followed discussions with US officials who encouraged the idea, two people familiar with the matter said. Iraq's oil ministry pushed back, persuading al-Zaidi to keep Iraq in the group and consider seeking a higher production quota instead.

The issue could come up again since some elements of Iraq's ruling coalition favor leaving OPEC and OPEC+, which they view as dominated by Saudi Arabia and Russia, the people said. There is no indication Washington sought to block Baghdad's OPEC dues. The United States has powerful leverage over both countries. The US controls Venezuela's access to state funds following the January ouster of Nicolas Maduro.

Those assets are held in a US-controlled account set up after Maduro's removal and managed from Houston. Iraq's oil revenues continue to pass through an account at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, a relic of the 2003 Iraq War. The US State Department did not answer questions about whether it had prevented Venezuela from paying its OPEC membership fee. It confirmed Washington has the power to decide on Venezuela's use of state funds.

State Department Disclosures

A State Department official told Reuters that the department receives disbursement requests from the interim Venezuelan government and reviews them against a list of approved and prohibited uses of the foreign Government Deposit Funds. The official said lower-level US officials may have raised the question of leaving OPEC with Venezuela's government earlier this year.

However, it has not been among the issues raised by high-level officials. The State Department's conversations with Iraq have focused on improving energy infrastructure to increase production and transportation of energy, not OPEC, the official said. Representatives for OPEC and the governments of Venezuela, Iraq and Saudi Arabia did not respond to requests for comment. The US maneuvers add strain to an organization that has already lost four members since 2019.

Its share of the global oil market recently hit a low on the back of disruptions caused by the US and Israeli war on Iran, another OPEC founding member. OPEC was founded in Baghdad in September 1960 by oil producer countries seeking to assert more control over a global market dominated by Western oil companies. It was founded by Iraq, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Venezuela. OPEC is now made up of 11 members.

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US Oil Market Rivalry

It has also developed an alliance with several other producer countries including Russia called OPEC+, which regularly meets to decide on coordinated production levels. Trump has repeatedly attacked OPEC throughout his decades-long business and political career, calling it a cartel and a monopoly profiting from the rest of the world. Over the past decade, though, the US has become the world's largest oil producer, turning it from an OPEC customer into its main rival for oil market share.

After the US seized Maduro in January, the State Department opened discussions with Venezuelan officials in Washington on whether the country should leave OPEC, five people familiar with the matter told Reuters. They did not identify the individuals who took part in those discussions. Trump wanted US oil majors to revive Venezuela's oil output, something he said would shore up energy security in the Western Hemisphere. He worried that OPEC policy decisions could hinder that plan, the sources said.

In August, Trump said it was up to Venezuela whether to leave OPEC. US officials this summer also held talks with Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Faleh al-Zaidi, encouraging Iraq's departure from OPEC. This came as US oil majors Exxon Mobil and Chevron planned major new investments there, two people familiar with the matter said. Al-Zaidi later raised the issue at a government meeting.

Rising OPEC Fracture Risks

His oil ministry persuaded him to stay and instead potentially seek a higher OPEC quota, they said. The risk of OPEC fracture is rising as geopolitical tensions reshape the global energy landscape, according to Dan Alamariu, chief geopolitical strategist at Alpine Macro. The United Arab Emirates announced its exit from OPEC earlier this year after becoming frustrated with the group's production caps. Angola, Ecuador and Qatar quit the group in 2024, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

There are no indications the US was directly involved in those specific withdrawal decisions, though the broader environment remains volatile.