U.S. President Trump Targets Canada for Forced Labor in Supply Chains

U.S. President Donald Trump is wielding a new cudgel in his war with Canada on trade, claiming that Canada is among 60 countries that are failing to do enough to root out forced labor from their supply chains. The allegations are casting a pall over the impending review of the United States-Mexico-Canada trade agreement because the pact requires signatories to prohibit modern slavery.

An employee works at a textile factory in Awat city, Xinjiang, China in November, 2025. U.S. law presumes that any goods from Xinjiang are made with forced labor .

U.S. President Donald Trump is wielding a new cudgel in his war with Canada on trade – and this time he’s not entirely wrong. His administration claims that Canada is among 60 countries that are failing to do enough to root out forced labor from their supply chains. The allegations are casting a pall over the impending review of the United States-Mexico-Canada trade agreement because the pact requires signatories to prohibit modern slavery.

Mr. Trump is unquestionably creating a subterfuge to impose new tariffs against Canada and other countries. After all, the U.S. has not ratified the International Labour Organization’s Convention on Forced Labour. In other words, while Canada already has laws on the books to tackle this problem, it isn’t doing enough to prevent goods made with forced labor from entering the country. The U.S. Trade Representative (USTR), is focused on our country’s lack of enforcement.

In other words, while Canada already has laws on the books to tackle this problem, it isn’t doing enough to prevent goods made with forced labor from entering the country. Although Canada’s import prohibition came into effect nearly six years ago, the number of enforcement actions Canada has taken to prevent the entry of forced labor goods is minimal.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection, meanwhile, denied entry to 6,386 shipments in 2024 alone under the auspices of the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act, according to the report. Canada has also been described as a ‘dumping ground’ for re-exports of forced labor products barred from entry to the United States.

It proposes to do so, in part, by creating new reporting requirements for importers and by empowering the Minister of Foreign Affairs to create a list of high-risk goods where ‘there are reasonable grounds to suspect that they are produced by forced labor. ’ Additionally, Ottawa must provide clarification about its proposed threshold of ‘reasonable grounds to suspect.

’ That wording, which already exists in another key federal law, has Global Affairs Canada (GAC) should also commit to providing regular and detailed guidance to businesses about changes to its proposed list of high-risk goods. It also needs to ensure the proper policing of Canada’s ports since most imports arrive by boat.

Over the past 29 years, port security has involved a patchwork of groups, including port authorities, private security and various police forces that lack resources to pursue complex investigations. Many Canadian companies already have supply-chain reporting obligations under federal law. Creating more paperwork for businesses makes little sense unless Ottawa gets serious about enforcement and is clear about how it will measure success





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Forced Labor Supply Chains Canada U.S. President Trump Trade Agreement Forced Labor Prevention Act Uyghur Forced Labor Goods Enforcement Actions High-Risk Goods Reasonable Grounds To Suspect Port Security Patchwork Of Groups Complex Investigations Supply-Chain Reporting Obligations Enforcement Measure Success

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