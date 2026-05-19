U.S. President Donald Trump Pushes to Oust Republican Congressman Massie on Epstein Files

U.S. President Donald Trump is aiming to show he has an iron grip on the Republican Party by pushing to oust Republican congressman Thomas Massie from Kentucky on the Epstein files issue.

U.S. President Donald Trump is yet again aiming to show he has an iron grip on the Republican Party , pushing to oust the Republican congressman who stood up to him on the Epstein files.

Thomas Massie, the seven-term representative from Kentucky, has a primary challenge on Tuesday and U.S. President Donald Trump has backed an opposing candidate and urged voters to reject Massie. The president has called Massie 'a major sleazebag', 'a disloyal, ungracious, and sanctimonious fool', and 'the worst and most unreliable Republican Congressman in the history of our Country'.

Massie rose to national prominence in 2025 when the Trump administration balked at releasing Department of Justice files on its investigations into Jeffrey Epstein and received significant support from Trump. Despite his waning popularity among the broader voting public, Trump has demonstrated that he still retains huge power and influence over his party's base, particularly when it comes to getting rid of Republicans he believes have crossed him





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U.S. President Republican Party Congressman Massie Epstein Files Republican Primary

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