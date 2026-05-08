U.S. President Donald Trump: Leaders of Russia and Ukraine agree to three-day ceasefire and exchange of prisoners

U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy have agreed to a three-day ceasefire and an exchange of prisoners as part of U.S. efforts to end the war between Russia and Ukraine.

U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday that the leaders of Russia and Ukraine have agreed to his request for a three-day ceasefire and an exchange of prisoners, adding that such a halt to hostilities could be the "beginning of the end" of the long war between them.

[Newlines removed] The Republican president said the ceasefire includes a suspension of all kinetic activity and the exchange of 1,000 prisoners by each country. [Newlines removed] Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed a three-day ceasefire had been arranged with Russia as part of U.S. efforts to negotiate an end to the more than four-year-old war. Zelenskyy, writing on Telegram, also said each of the two sides would be exchanging 1,000 prisoners of war





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Donald Trump Russia Ukraine War Ceasefire Prisoners Of War

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