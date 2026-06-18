U.S. Officials Reveal Draft MOU with Iran Covering Ceasefire, Sanctions, and Nuclear Commitments

A draft memorandum of understanding between the United States and Iran outlines immediate ceasefire terms, sanctions relief, a massive reconstruction fund, and nuclear non-proliferation steps, with a final deal targeted within 60 days.

Senior U.S. officials disclosed key provisions of a draft memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Iran on Wednesday, following a period of secrecy. The document, which has not been released by Iran, outlines a framework for a final agreement.

Key points include the immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including Lebanon, with both parties committing to refrain from the threat or use of force and to respect each other's sovereignty and territorial integrity. The United States agrees to remove its naval blockade within 30 days of signing and to withdraw forces from the region following a final deal.

Iran pledges to ensure safe passage for commercial vessels in the Persian Gulf and to engage in dialogue over the Strait of Hormuz. A $300 billion reconstruction and economic development plan for Iran, to be funded by the U.S. and regional partners, is also part of the draft. The U.S. commits to terminating all sanctions, including UN and unilateral measures, while Iran reaffirms it will not pursue nuclear weapons and agrees to resolve issues regarding enriched material under IAEA supervision.

Both sides aim to finalize the comprehensive agreement within 60 days, extendable by mutual consent, and to maintain the status quo in the interim. The formal signing ceremony is scheduled for Friday





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U.S.-Iran Relations Memorandum Of Understanding Ceasefire Sanctions Relief Nuclear Agreement Reconstruction Fund Middle East

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