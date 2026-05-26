U.S. Military Strikes in Iran, Trump's Proposal for Abraham Accords

The U.S. military conducted 'self-defense' strikes in southern Iran, targeting missile launch sites and boats placing mines. President Donald Trump proposed that additional countries, including Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, should join the Abraham Accords, a U.S.-brokered agreement aimed at normalizing relations with Israel.

The U.S. military carried out 'self-defense' strikes in southern Iran, targeting missile launch sites and boats placing mines. President Donald Trump said negotiations with Iran were 'proceeding nicely' but added that any agreement should include additional countries , including Saudi Arabia and Pakistan , to join the Abraham Accords .

The proposal faced criticism from fellow Republicans and could add complications to the negotiations. Trump suggested even Iran could eventually sign on to the accords if an agreement is reached





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U.S. Military Strikes In Iran Abraham Accords Iran War President Donald Trump Negotiations With Iran Additional Countries Saudi Arabia Pakistan Abraham Accords Proposal Criticism From Republicans Complication To Negotiations Iran Could Eventually Sign On To The Accords

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