The United States conducted air and naval attacks on missile launch sites and Iranian boats in southern Iran, citing self‑defence and the need to keep the Strait of Hormuz open amid rising tensions and diplomatic disputes over a proposed tolling system.

The United States military carried out a series of air and naval strikes on targets in southern Iran on Monday evening, saying the operations were aimed at protecting American forces from hostile actions by Iran ian units.

According to a statement from U.S. Central Command, the strikes hit missile launch sites and Iranian naval vessels that were attempting to lay mines in the strategic Strait of Hormuz. The Pentagon described the attacks as "self‑defence" measures taken to neutralise threats to U.S. troops and to keep the busy waterway open for international shipping.

Iranian state media confirmed that multiple explosions were heard in the coastal city of Bandar Abbas and in the vicinity of Sirik and Jask, both locations close to the Strait. The Tasnim news agency reported three distinct blasts in Bandar Abbas, while the Fars news agency said similar sounds were heard near Sirik and Jask. Iranian officials described the incidents as "unprovoked" attacks by the United States and warned that they could lead to further escalation in the region.

Despite the heightened tension, the U.S. spokesperson, Navy Capt. Tim Hawkins, asserted that the United States would continue to act with restraint while defending its forces and maintaining the flow of commerce through the strait. The strikes also coincided with a diplomatic dispute over a proposed "tolling system" that Iran had suggested for vessels passing through the Hormuz corridor.

The United States dismissed the proposal as an attempt to extort money from tankers and commercial ships, stating that the waterway must remain open either way. Secretary of State (or senior administration official) Rubio reiterated that the Trump administration was prepared to walk away from negotiations if Iran failed to meet key security demands.

Critics on both the political left and right have voiced strong opinions about the appropriate response, with some arguing that only a show of force can compel Iran to cease its alleged hostile activities. The episode underscores the fragile balance between military readiness and diplomatic engagement in a region that remains one of the world's most volatile geopolitical flashpoints





LegInsurrection / 🏆 3. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Iran Strait Of Hormuz Military Strikes Regional Security

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Dollar Falls as Hopes of Strait of Hormuz Deal Boost Oil Prices, U.S.-Iran Tensions PersistThe U.S. dollar fell against major currencies on Monday as hopes of a deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz pushed oil prices below $100 per barrel, even as the U.S. and Iran played down the chances of reaching an agreement soon. Meanwhile, many global markets are closed for holidays on Monday, thinning liquidity.

Read more »

U.S. military strikes Iranian boats, missile launch sites: CENTCOMThe U.S. military carried out strikes on Monday in southern Iran against targets including boats attempting to lay mines and missile launch sites, in what it described as defensive actions.

Read more »

US and Israeli Jets Strike Iranian Vessels in Strait of HormuzUS and Israeli jets struck a number of Iranian vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, local media reported, hours after President Donald Trump had suggested negotiations with Tehran over an interim deal were progressing.

Read more »

US Airstrikes Hit Iranian Targets Amid Fragile Hormuz Peace TalksThe United States launched overnight strikes on Iranian missile sites and mine‑laying vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, undermining fragile negotiations to end a three‑month conflict and pushing Brent crude above $99 a barrel. President Trump praised the talks as progressing, while officials on both sides warned the cease‑fire remains uncertain.

Read more »