U.S. Downs Two Iranian Drones Near Bahrain as Iran Claims Radar Strike

The U.S. military intercepted two Iranian attack drones headed toward Bahrain, denying Iran's claim that it struck a U.S. radar system. Iran also said a tanker hit a mine in the Strait of Hormuz.

The U.S. military said Friday it shot down two Iran ian attack drones headed toward Bahrain, denying Iran's claim that it had struck a U.S. radar system in the kingdom.

CENTCOM, the U.S. command centre covering the region, said there were no injuries or damage from the intercept. Iran's official IRNA news agency cited a Revolutionary Guard statement that said the attack on the radar system followed a U.S. strike on a telecommunications pole in the southern Iranian port of Sirik. It was Iran's first report of targeting a facility in Bahrain since September. Bahrain's Ministry of Information did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

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During an air war that began in February, Iran targeted U.S. bases in neighboring Arab nations including Bahrain in retaliation for U.S. strikes. Since then, Iran has routinely targeted oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz, the critical waterway for international oil shipments. The Revolutionary Guard said the attack on the radar was a serious warning to the U.S. to cease its strikes.

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Iran Claims Tanker Hit Mine in Strait

Iran's Revolutionary Guard also said Friday that a liquefied petroleum gas tanker struck a mine, causing an explosion, while trying to sail through the Strait of Hormuz. The Guard said the vessel ignored repeated warnings while transiting the eastern part of the strait. The claim could not be independently verified, and there was no immediate report from the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations.

Iran told the United Nations' nuclear watchdog that discussions on nuclear monitoring cannot proceed while the country is facing military threats. According to a confidential report by the International Atomic Energy Agency, Iran insists inspections cannot resume amid threats from the U.S. to target its nuclear facilities. Iran hasn't given inspectors access to sites affected by Israeli and U.S. strikes during the June 2025 war.

Israeli Shelling Kills Three in Gaza

Israeli tank shelling on Friday in central Gaza killed three people, a woman, a father and his 12-year-old son, according to health officials at Al-Aqsa Martyrs hospital. The shelling in the eastern part of Deir al-Balah city also wounded 20 others, most of them children. Israel's military said it opened fire to drive away suspects near the Yellow Line. A 9-month-old infant in Gaza died from hypothermia, becoming the first reported cold-related death of the winter season.

Kanan Ahmed Arqiq was living in a tent that was flooded by rains earlier this week, family members said. Outside the hospital, the infant's father held up his tiny body and a certificate attributing his death to severe cold. The majority of Gaza's roughly 2 million people now live in tents and makeshift shelters because of the war.

The United Nations and other agencies have accused Israel of blocking the entry of needed aid, but the Israeli military denies the claims. Last winter, 10 Palestinians died due to complications from the cold, Gaza's Health Ministry said. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani signed a mutual defense agreement Friday in Istanbul.

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Turkey and Qatar Sign Mutual Defense Deal

The two sides, which already share deep military ties, would continue working to prevent war from resuming in the Gulf region and to encourage diplomacy. The deal follows a joint defence agreement signed between Turkiye, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia in August. More than 38 years after the Iran-Iraq war ended, the remains of hundreds of unidentified soldiers were carried through Iranian cities Friday in one of the largest such funerals in recent years.

In Tehran, thousands joined a procession for the remains of 110 soldiers. Funerals for another 240 were held in other cities. The remains were recently recovered from former battlefields. Trucks carrying flag-draped coffins passed near Tehran University as mourners dressed in black wept.

President Masoud Pezeshkian and senior officials, including acting Revolutionary Guard chief Gen. Mostafa Izadi, attended the event. Izadi told reporters the country is continuing the same path as its martyrs did during the Iran-Iraq war. UN deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said Friday that civilians across Yemen are increasingly being hit by drones, missiles, airstrikes and shelling in their homes, markets and other places once considered safe.

In one of the deadliest attacks since fighting resumed between Iran-backed Houthi rebels and Saudi-backed government forces, at least 30 people died in airstrikes on a market in Taiz province on Nov. 6. Under international law, Haq said all parties must take all feasible precautions to avoid and minimize the death and injury to civilians. Yemen's conflict has escalated in recent weeks, with both sides accused of targeting civilian areas.

The United Nations has repeatedly called for a halt to the attacks and for renewed peace efforts.