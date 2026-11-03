U.S. Midterms and Iran Tensions Drive Global Market Volatility

Global equities face pressure from AI anxiety and U.S. midterm elections while oil prices surge due to Iran conflict fears. Canadian dollar strengthens as key earnings reports drop.

Global financial markets entered a period of heightened volatility on Tuesday as investors grappled with simultaneous pressures from artificial intelligence sector concerns and geopolitical instability. The U.S. midterm election day arrived with significant uncertainty, casting a shadow over Wall Street and international exchanges as traders assessed potential regulatory shifts. Equities experienced a fresh bout of anxiety, driven by a combination of lackluster corporate earnings from major technology firms and steep capital spending targets that have unnerved investors recently. This convergence of economic and political factors has placed the election verdict under greater scrutiny, influencing trading behavior across major indices worldwide.

Equities Face AI Anxiety Amid Election Day

Canadian Markets Watch Key Corporate Earnings

Political Outcomes Shape AI Regulation Fears

The pan-European STOXX 600 index declined by 0.43 percent during morning trading, reflecting broader continental caution. Britain's FTSE 100 sank by 0.59 percent, while Germany's DAX experienced a sharper decline of 0.75 percent. France's CAC 40 also fell by 0.3 percent. In Asia, Japan's Nikkei was closed for a holiday, whereas Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose modestly by 0.57 percent. Wall Street futures remained mixed, indicating a divided sentiment among traders heading into the critical voting day.Canada's stock market closed higher yesterday, but TSX futures were in negative territory this morning, signaling potential pullback. Investors in Canada are closely monitoring results from a slate of major corporations, including Thomson Reuters Corp., Shopify Inc., Suncor Energy Inc., and Fortis Inc. Additional earnings reports from Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd., Intact Financial Corp., Ovintiv Inc., and TransAlta Corp. are expected to provide further direction for the Toronto Stock Exchange. On the U.S. side, markets are watching earnings from Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Amgen Inc., Arista Networks Inc., and Pfizer Inc. for clues on tech and health sector health.

Investor caution is heavily influenced by the potential political landscape in Washington. Traders on Polymarket assign approximately a 77 percent chance of Democrats winning both chambers of the U.S. Congress. This outcome could lead to tougher oversight of the artificial intelligence sector and more stringent corporate regulation. Alexander Lis, chief investment officer at Social Discovery Ventures, noted that a full blue sweep would likely trigger populist measures against AI infrastructure. He stated that the narrative against data centers would receive a significant tailwind under such a political scenario, increasing pressure on tech giants.

Also read Carney has 'good conversation' with Trump on future of Canada-U.S. trade as midterms near

Oil Prices Surge on Iran Conflict Escalation

Commodity markets reacted sharply to escalating tensions in the Middle East. Oil prices rose as an Iranian official declared that a deal to end the war was far off. The situation intensified when the United States struck Iran's Qeshm Island, fuelling concerns over the escalation of hostilities and risks to global energy supplies. Brent crude futures gained 1.84 percent to reach US$106.70 a barrel. West Texas Intermediate crude was up 1.85 percent to US$98.24 a barrel. Priyanka Sachdeva, head of market insight at Phillip Nova, explained that the risk of supply disruptions continues to provide a floor for prices. However, uncertainty over Washington's next move and traders' reluctance to carry aggressive positions are capping the upside.

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Gold Slips and Canadian Dollar Strengthens

In other commodities, spot gold slipped by 1 percent to US$3,908.49 an ounce. U.S. gold futures for December delivery dropped 1.3 percent to US$3,917.90. In currency markets, the Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart. The day range on the loonie was 71.43 US cents to 71.65 US cents in early trading. The Canadian dollar was up about 1.77 percent against the greenback over the past month. It traded at $1.3964 per US$1. The U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a group of currencies, was little changed at 101.75. The euro edged up 0.01 percent to US$1.1188, while the British pound climbed 0.08 percent to US$1.3417. In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was last up at 4.911 percent.

Economic Data and Central Bank Appearances Ahead

Investors have a busy schedule of economic data releases and official appearances ahead. At 10 a.m. ET, the U.S. Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey for September will be released. U.S. factory orders for September are also due, with consensus expecting a month-over-month gain of 1.2 percent. Later at 11 a.m. ET, Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem and Senior Deputy Carolyn Rogers are scheduled to appear before the House Standing Committee on Finance. These events will likely influence short-term market movements as participants assess the economic backdrop alongside the political uncertainty of the U.S. midterms.