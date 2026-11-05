Canadians Welcome Democratic Midterm Sweep but Trust in US Remains Shaky

Many Canadians are celebrating the Democratic takeover of Congress but remain wary of the US amid the trade war, with some boycotting travel and products. Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc says Ottawa's push to diversify trade will not change.

Many Canadians are welcoming the Democratic sweep of the US midterm elections, but they have mixed views on whether the strong rebuke of President Donald Trump's administration will change their attitude toward America amid the ongoing trade war.

The Democratic takeover of both the House of Representatives and the Senate has created a new political reality in Washington, but for many Canadians, trust remains broken. Trump's punishing tariffs on Canadian goods, repeated musings about making Canada the 51st state, and escalating tensions that include changing the name of Lake Ontario to Lake America have had a profound impact on the relationship between the two countries.

Also read U.S. Midterm Elections Result in Democratic Control, Impact on Canada and Trump's Lame Duck Era

Canadians Boycott US Amid Trade War Tensions

The response from Canadians has been strong, with many avoiding cross-border travel and US-made products, and reconsidering long-standing cultural and economic ties with their American neighbours. Juli Taylor said even though she is happy with the midterm results, she is not planning to visit the United States any time soon.

I am Canadian, we are very proud of our country and we have been picked on a lot and we are done, and we are absolutely overjoyed with the outcome in the States, she said in an interview in Toronto the morning after the midterms. Taylor said she would probably consider vacationing across the border if the tariff dispute is resolved, but it is not my first choice, anyways.

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We live in a beautiful country and the best country in the world, so we need to put our money back in our own economy, she said. Blair Coyle, who also said he stopped visiting the United States, hopes Democratic control of the House and Senate will help ease tensions between the two nations.

It means that maybe I can go to the U.S. again on a vacation, he said, adding that he instead travelled to Europe three times this year. Uwe Richter said while he strongly favours any political change in the United States that puts a check on Trump's power, he still plans to boycott American products as much as it is possible.

Economic Reactions Follow US Midterm Sweep

And that will not change easily, he said, because what Trump has done is he has damaged the situation between our two countries and the rest of the world very, very much. The changing US political landscape has also prompted economic reactions. Stocks soared and gas prices plunged after the midterm results. Former Canadian ambassador to the US David MacNaughton said he is optimistic about progress on the trade front following the midterm results.

Former Michigan governor also commented that the blue wave exceeded my wildest thoughts. Canada-US Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc said Wednesday that Ottawa's push to diversify trade will not change as Democrats take control of Congress, and that recent talks with Trump's administration have been productive. Richter said it will take a lot of work to rebuild trust and the Canada-US relationship nearly two years into Trump's second term.

Trust Remains Broken Despite Political Change

I think there would have to be quite a lot of change in the situation between our two countries before I would put any money over there, by travelling over there, he said at a downtown Toronto park. For some Canadians, the Republicans' defeat in these elections does not necessarily signal a change in course. Gerry Carlin noted that Trump has stated he would use tremendous veto powers if his party loses in the midterms.

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I do not trust him, first of all, and I do not trust the policies he has got. I do not know that they are going to disappear, he said. I would hope that the Democrats having power in both houses now will ease those, but we do not know, there is no guarantee of anything at this point, Carlin added. You still got two years to go.

The Republican Congress that will depart is the least productive one in a generation, according to commentator David Frum. In other news, Saskatchewan's premier, trade minister, and agricultural producers praised the Canada-China trade extension. There is new forensic hope in a decades-old Sarnia, Ontario murder as a family across the seas continues searching for answers. Promised city support still has not arrived at Tolpuddle Housing Co-op, according to its board president.

A collision in Newmarket claimed the life of a pedestrian. In British Columbia, hospitals declared a Code Orange after 20 people were injured in a charter bus crash. Vice-President JD Vance tried to distance himself from the Iran war after the GOP's deep losses in the midterm elections. Ghana thanked Prime Minister Mark Carney for working to fix a rigged global system for African countries.

Shell drove a spike in oil exploration bids off the coast of Newfoundland. Portugal great Cristiano Ronaldo has announced his retirement from international soccer. A referee handed out a record 53 red cards after a mass brawl erupted in a Brazilian under-20s match. A stolen watch worth US$290,000 was returned to a Japan store with a sorry note.

Mogging is Collins' word of the year, but what does it mean? Mosquito season is longer this year in some parts of Canada. Receding floodwaters leave a sea of mud and shattered homes in the US Southwest. Canadian astronaut Joshua Kutryk is set to carry out his second spacewalk.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 5, 2026.