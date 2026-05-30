U.S.-Mexico Trade Talks Kick Off, Canada Absent; Auto Industry Welcomes New Rules of Origin Proposal

The U.S. and Mexico have begun trade negotiations, with the U.S. pushing for increased American content in North American vehicles. While Canada has not yet joined the talks, industry experts welcome the shift in U.S. policy, noting that Canadian vehicles already contain a significant amount of American parts and that many U.S. auto parts plants are Canadian-owned.

Trade negotiations between the United States and Mexico have commenced, with the first round of talks focusing on automotive rules of origin , steel and aluminum, and economic security.

Notably, Canada has not yet joined these discussions. The U.S. Trade Representative's office has outlined priorities that include a significant shift in automotive rules of origin, with North American vehicles needing to contain at least 50 percent American content. This marks a substantial change from previous sentiments expressed by the U.S., such as not wanting cars from Canada.

Industry experts like Flavio Volpe, president of the Automotive Parts Manufacturers' Association, welcome this shift, stating that it provides a 'path forward' for the industry. However, Volpe cautions that the industry may not agree to a 50 percent minimum floor for rules of origin. He points out that Canadian vehicles already include a significant amount of American content, with the percentage increasing from 38 percent in 2019 to 50 percent by 2024.

Moreover, Canada is the largest destination for American auto parts, importing $29 billion worth annually. Volpe also highlights that many U.S. auto parts plants are owned by Canadian companies, employing thousands of Americans. Therefore, a requirement for American parts could benefit both countries' industries





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