The United States has lost its measles elimination status along with Bolivia and Mexico, as the virus spread for over a year. Canada lost its status in November 2025 but may regain it after a major outbreak ended in October 2026.

MONTREAL - The United States has lost its measles elimination status, along with Bolivia and Mexico. International health officials say the highly contagious virus spread for more than a year in the U.S., meaning the country no longer meets the criteria for measles-free status.

Countries Lose Measles Elimination Status

Canada lost its status in November 2025. The U.S. had held elimination status since measles was declared eliminated in 2000. The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) determined that the United States no longer qualifies because of continuous transmission for over twelve months. PAHO Director Dr. Jarbas Barbosa explained the criteria.

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He said, If a country shows sustained transmission for more than 12 months from a single genotype and lineage, measles transmission is considered re-established. The declaration is largely symbolic. But it highlights that an infection once relegated to medical textbooks has returned, spreading through unvaccinated populations. Infectious disease specialists say the virus did not change, and the vaccine did not stop working.

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They point to an ideological problem driving the spread. John Hopkins University's Dr. Amesh Adalja said, We have an ideological problem here in the United States and that also drove the elimination status loss for Canada and Mexico. Adalja stressed the solution is simple and unchanged. He said, It is very easy to protect oneself from measles.

It is the same answer now in 2026 as it was in 1996 or 1986 or 1976 - it is to get the measles vaccine, which is safe and effective. Measles is a viral infection characterized by fever, runny nose and a rash that appears as red spots and blotchy patches. It spreads through respiratory droplets and airborne particles. The Public Health Agency of Canada says rare but severe complications include respiratory failure, encephalitis, and death.

Vaccination Rates and Political Factors

Measles has been spreading through the Americas since 2024. Outbreaks started in close-knit Mennonite communities and spread to areas with low vaccination rates. U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. posted online in response to the loss of elimination status. He wrote, We will stop measles outbreaks, protect American families, and work to regain U.S. measles elimination status.

He also wrote that he continues to recommend MMR vaccination. But some former Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials pointed to Kennedy's longstanding vaccine skepticism as a factor driving the spread. Former CDC Chief Medical Officer and Deputy Director for Program and Science Debra Houry said, When you have a health leader who misspeaks on vaccines it doesn't inspire confidence and really undermines what it is to follow science and data in our country.

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Houry added, The Health Secretary is promoting treatments that don't work for measles like antibiotics and steroids. This is extremely worrisome for our country. On October 19, the Public Health Agency of Canada announced that an outbreak that made more than 6,400 people sick across many jurisdictions and lasted more than a year was over. More than two months had passed since the last case linked to the outbreak.

Canada Path to Regaining Status

If this continues, Canada could regain its elimination status. Infectious disease specialist Dr. Isaac Bogoch says the fight is not just about eliminating or regaining status. He said, Even if we regain status, we are still at risk. We have under-vaccinated communities in Canada.

If it gets into one of those under-vaccinated populations or areas, it will take off like wildfire, which is what happened in late 2024 and through much of 2025. Bogoch advises continuing to lower barriers to vaccination. He said, People may present to us with questions, concerns and we have to take them seriously. We just can't brush those off.

We have to take people's questions seriously, treat them in a fair and empathetic manner. He says that includes providing fact-based, data-driven information to help people make decisions for themselves and their families.