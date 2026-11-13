U.S. lawmakers summon former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang over affairs and suspected spy ties

Former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has been called to testify before Congress in December after quitting over extramarital affairs, including one with a suspected Chinese spy, wiping nearly half a trillion dollars off Nvidia's market value.

U.S. lawmakers have summoned former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang to testify in December after he resigned over extramarital affairs, including one with a suspected Chinese spy.

The scandal has erased almost half a trillion dollars from Nvidia's market value and raised national security concerns. Republican Senator Tim Scott, who chairs the Senate Banking Committee, said he requested Huang and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick to appear before the panel in December.

Also read Instant View: Nvidia is preparing to oust CEO Jensen Huang, WSJ reports

Lawmakers Summon Former Nvidia CEO

Recent reports raise serious concerns about national security and the protection of sensitive U.S. technology, Scott wrote Thursday on X. Three House of Representatives committees have also called for a closed-door interview with the 63-year-old Huang on Dec. 1, with the threat of a subpoena. Huang, who is married to his wife Lori and has been for over 40 years, admitted on Sunday to an affair reportedly with Alice Huang, a former senior executive at Singapore-based data centre company Megaspeed.

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The two are not related. U.S. intelligence reportedly circulated a memo this spring alleging Alice Huang was an asset of China's Ministry of State Security. Beijing has rejected the allegations. On Wednesday, The New York Times reported a second affair, citing video of Huang being affectionate with Nvidia's vice president of health care, Kimberly Powell.

While Nvidia's board searches for a permanent successor to Huang, who spent 33 years at the helm of the firm he co-founded, Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress will serve as interim CEO. The board named Harvey Jones, a former chief executive of chip design software firm Synopsys, as chair. Nvidia did not give a reason for the departure of Huang, who also gave up his board seat. Huang is Nvidia's largest individual shareholder with a stake of about 3.6 percent.

Nvidia Appoints Interim Leadership

The Taiwanese-born businessman was a close informal adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump on AI and had spent years lobbying against curbs on sales of advanced AI chips to China. Dan Ives of investment bank Yorkville Ives called it a dark day for Nvidia and the U.S. tech industry. But he said the board had done what it needed: rip off the band-aid and take Nvidia into its next chapter without him.

The board said it expected operations and the product roadmap to continue without interruption. Interim CEO Kress joined Nvidia in 2013 after nearly 25 years at companies including Cisco and Microsoft. Trump, who had stood by Huang throughout the scandal, said former Apple boss Tim Cook should take over. A Legend replaces a Legend, Trump said on Truth Social, adding that Cook had made Apple one of the great companies of the world at a fairly short range.

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Singapore Bars Suspect Re-entry

Singapore said Thursday it had barred Alice Huang, a Chinese national, from re-entering the country in February for giving investigators inaccurate information about her role at Megaspeed, though she was not investigated for espionage. Nvidia's board opened a probe on Sunday into reporting that Huang had been the target of a foreign intelligence effort, while saying it retained confidence in him. When asked Thursday if Jensen should have stepped down, Trump said it would depend.

If the woman was a spy, yes. If the woman was not a spy, perhaps it would be different, Trump said in an interview. But Trump said he was confident Huang will end up on his feet, adding: I spoke to him yesterday. He's going through hell.

Trump Questions Jensen Huang Resignation

What he feels most badly about is his wife and family. At the heart of the spy allegations is the race between the United States and China for supremacy in an industry widely seen as the next industrial revolution. Key U.S. lawmakers, including Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer, called Thursday for answers on what the Trump administration knew about Huang's ties to a suspected Chinese spy, days before Trump travels to China for a summit.

Reports allege the Commerce Department under Secretary Howard Lutnick may have failed to act on suspicions that Megaspeed was helping reroute restricted Nvidia technology to China. Singapore's home ministry said it had repeatedly sought information from the U.S. Justice Department and FBI on a U.S. server supplier during its Megaspeed probe but received limited information or assistance. On Friday, Malaysia said it was investigating a subsidiary of Megaspeed International over the possible diversion of advanced AI chips to other countries.