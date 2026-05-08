U.S. Launches Retaliatory Strikes Against Iran After Attack on American Destroyers in Strait of Hormuz

The U.S. military carried out retaliatory strikes on Iranian military targets following an attack on three American destroyers in the Strait of Hormuz. President Trump confirmed the successful transit of the destroyers under fire, with no damage sustained, while Iranian forces were reportedly decimated. The strikes come amid a ceasefire, with tensions escalating as Iran also targeted the UAE with airstrikes.

The U.S. military conducted retaliatory strikes against Iran ian military targets early Thursday, responding to an attack on three American destroyers in the Strait of Hormuz.

The Pentagon confirmed that the strikes targeted sites responsible for what it described as unprovoked hostilities by Tehran. Despite the escalation, U.S. officials characterized the response as a measured action, emphasizing that the ceasefire remains intact while diplomatic efforts with Iran continue. President Trump took to Truth Social to announce that three U.S. destroyers had successfully transited the Strait of Hormuz under fire, sustaining no damage while inflicting significant harm on Iranian attackers.

He stated that the Iranian forces were completely destroyed, along with numerous small boats, which he claimed were being used to compensate for Iran’s weakened naval capabilities. The president further warned that if Iran fails to adhere to the ceasefire, the consequences would be severe, hinting at a potential large-scale military response.

Meanwhile, Iranian news agencies reported explosions near Bandar Abbas and Qeshm Island, with claims that commercial areas and an oil tanker were targeted. Iran’s military command accused the U.S. of attacking an Iranian oil tanker and another vessel near the Emirati port of Fujairah. Adding to the tensions, Iran launched airstrikes against the United Arab Emirates, prompting the UAE to activate its air defenses to intercept incoming drones and missiles.

The situation highlights the fragile nature of the ceasefire and the ongoing volatility in the region





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U.S. Military Iran Strait Of Hormuz Retaliatory Strikes Ceasefire

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