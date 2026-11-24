A US jury convicted Huawei Technologies on 10 of 12 counts, including conspiracy to steal trade secrets and bank fraud, but acquitted the company of criminal racketeering conspiracy and conspiracy to obstruct justice. Sentencing is set for next September, with potential billions in penalties.

A US jury convicted Chinese tech giant Huawei Technologies on Tuesday of conspiracy to steal trade secrets and bank fraud, but acquitted the company of the most serious charge: engaging in a criminal racketeering conspiracy.

In all, Huawei was convicted on 10 of 12 counts. The company, which faces potentially billions of dollars in penalties, is scheduled to be sentenced next September. The verdict in federal court in Brooklyn followed a lengthy trial that began in September. Prosecutors had used the racketeering charge, commonly found in organized crime and drug cases, to accuse Huawei of operating illicitly to poach intellectual property and technological secrets from competitors and partners.

Also read U.S. Jury Convicts Huawei of Trade Secret Theft and Bank Fraud

Huawei Lawyers Reject US Narrative

Jurors also acquitted Huawei of conspiracy to obstruct justice. Huawei lawyer Brian Heberlig called the not guilty verdicts on those two charges a profound rejection of the United States narrative of what Huawei is and a vindication of the company and its good-faith compliance culture. He said the company would appeal the convictions.

Outside federal court in Brooklyn, Heberlig said the allegations the government made in this case overreached and simply weren't consistent with the successful, innovative and hardworking company that we came to know and deeply respect. The convictions covered allegations that the company did business in countries subject to US sanctions, including Iran and North Korea, and made false statements to US government officials and banks as part of an effort to hide its misdeeds.

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Prosecutors argued that Huawei repeatedly stole technological secrets from competitors and partners in the US and elsewhere. The case involved no human defendants, but the company could be made to pay billions of dollars in penalties when it is sentenced next September. Few crimes are as serious as Huawei's decades-long pattern of endangering US national security, violating the sanctity of US commerce, and impeding the enforcement of US laws, Brooklyn US Attorney Joseph Nocella Jr. said in a statement.

No person or company is above the law, Attorney General Todd Blanche said. Huawei's lawyers said US investigators had used isolated episodes of wrongdoing by a few of the company's more than 200,000 employees to spin a false narrative about a grand conspiracy that didn't actually exist.

Defense Challenges Theft Evidence

Heberlig said prosecutors leaned on innuendo and facts ripped out of context, and testimony from ex-employees with a bone to pick, to pursue a company that had relied on hard work, innovation and competition to succeed. Huawei didn't steal its way to success, Heberlig said, noting that much of the material the US alleges was stolen was already public. You can't steal a secret that isn't a secret, he said.

He said Huawei paid billions of dollars in licensing fees over the years, with 75 per cent of that money going to US companies, and had reprimanded or fired employees found to have engaged in wrongdoing. Heberlig noted that lines of Cisco source code turned up in Huawei software more than two decades ago.

He said when the source-code copying was discovered, Huawei recalled routers sold in the US and offered to replace them with Cisco routers and created a compliance culture that permeates Huawei today. In its statement, Huawei referred to those matters as trade secret-related disputes that were the subject of civil litigation resolved over the past two decades.

No court ever found Huawei liable for willful intellectual property misappropriation, and the company was never ordered to pay damages for trade secret misappropriation, the company said. The indictment against Huawei accused it of a long pattern of outright technology thefts. Huawei, prosecutors said, once sold internet routers containing source code copied from a competitor.

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Specific Allegations Detail Theft Cases

In another episode, a person working for Huawei slipped into a competitor's booth at a Chicago trade show to surreptitiously photograph the circuits inside another company's networking device. Prosecutors said on another occasion, a Huawei worker removed a robotic arm from a competitor's lab so it could be photographed and measured. The victim companies included Cisco Systems, Motorola Solutions, T-Mobile, Quintel USA and Fujitsu, according to court records.

The tone was set at the top by Huawei leaders and executives who themselves engaged in criminal conduct, like lying to Congress, lying to banks, violating US sanctions and trying to interfere with the very criminal investigation that led to this case, prosecutor Meredith Arfa told the jury at the trial. Huawei said in a statement that it has always adhered to integrity in business, upheld business ethics, respected intellectual property, and remained committed to complying with all applicable laws and regulations.

We remain focused on serving our customers and partners and ensuring continuous and stable business operations, the statement said. It's unclear what effect the verdict might have on Huawei's global fortunes. The company hasn't been allowed to sell equipment to US carriers for years because of security concerns. It has also been blacklisted by other Western allies, including Canada and Britain.

Huawei Expands Global Chip Business

That hasn't stopped the company from doing a robust business elsewhere. Its smartphones and other telecom equipment are sold globally. More recently, it has expanded into chipmaking as the boom in artificial intelligence fuels demand for microprocessors, becoming an important alternative in China to chips made by companies such as Nvidia. The US announced its criminal charges against Huawei in early 2019 and later expanded the allegations.

Chinese officials said the US has engaged in economic bullying and improperly used national security as a pretext for oppressing Chinese companies. US prosecutors had originally also brought criminal charges against Huawei's chief financial officer, Meng Wanzhou, accusing her of misleading HSBC bank about the company's business dealings in Iran.

Meng, the daughter of Huawei's founder, was arrested in Canada in 2018, but ultimately was allowed to return to China in 2021 in a prisoner swap that freed two Canadians held by China. As part of the deal, the US dropped its case against Meng. The trial in New York overlapped with a summit meeting between President Donald Trump, China's Xi Jinping and Russia's Vladimir Putin in the technology-centric city of Shenzhen, China.