Judge Dismisses Trump Administration Lawsuit in Alaska Senate Race

A federal judge dismissed a Trump administration lawsuit seeking to block certification of Alaska's Senate election if votes for a same-named candidate changed the outcome. Trump also called for Democrat Mary Peltola to be criminally prosecuted.

A federal judge on Sunday dismissed a lawsuit from U.S. President Donald Trump's administration that sought to block Alaska from certifying a loss by Republican Senator Dan Sullivan in Tuesday's midterm elections.

The ruling came if votes for a rival who shares his name could have changed the outcome. U.S. District Judge Sharon Gleason in Anchorage issued the decision. It was the latest blow to Trump's efforts to assert a greater federal role in elections. Under the U.S. Constitution, elections are administered by the states.

Also read Judge Dismisses Lawsuit Seeking To Block Certification Of Alaska Senate Race If GOP Incumbent Loses

Trump Seeks Prosecution Of Peltola

U.S. President Donald Trump has called for Democratic Senate candidate Mary Peltola to be criminally prosecuted over an alleged scheme to confuse voters. Trump has told reporters he ordered the Justice Department to file the lawsuit. Peltola's campaign had called the lawsuit meritless. Democratic former U.S. Representative Mary Peltola is challenging Sullivan in the race.

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The outcome could prove critical for determining whether Trump's fellow Republicans can retain control of the Senate in the midterms. Democrats need a net gain of at least four seats in November's midterm elections to gain control of the Senate. Alaska's ballot features the names of the incumbent senator, Daniel S. Sullivan, and Peltola, as well as a retired teacher whose name is Daniel J. Sullivan Jr., and another long-shot candidate.

Peltola has denied involvement in any effort to recruit Daniel J. Sullivan, who lives in a remote fishing village, to enter the race. At a rally, she said she is not interested in tricking voters. The retired teacher has denied in interviews with U.S. news outlets that his aim is to cause confusion. He has said he would prefer Peltola winning over the incumbent senator.

Judge Cites Ballot Secrecy Violation

In her decision, Gleason wrote that the administration's proposal to segregate ballots would violate the right of voters in Alaska to a secret ballot. She dismissed the case on the basis that the federal government lacked the necessary legal standing to bring it.

The United States provides no workable plan as to how it proposes to segregate ballots cast for Daniel J. Sullivan on Election Day and then conduct a court-ordered unspecified investigation of those ballots in a manner that would preserve voter secrecy, Gleason wrote, referring to the Trump administration's lawsuit. The Justice Department said in a court filing it intends to appeal the ruling. In a statement, it said the judge's order dismissing the lawsuit was on procedural grounds.

Alaskan voters deserve a fair election, not to be misled in an attempt to rig outcomes, the Justice Department said. Alaska's elections division welcomed the ruling, saying it rejected a last-minute administration effort to intervene in the election. It allows the state to focus on administering a fair vote while protecting ballot secrecy.

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ACLU Rebukes Federal Election Interference

The American Civil Liberties Union, which intervened in the lawsuit in support of Alaska, said the judge rebuffed a Justice Department effort to throw out Alaska's election results before a single ballot was counted. This administration keeps trying to tilt the midterms, and today (Sunday) it lost again, the ACLU said. The administration has taken an increasingly aggressive approach to election oversight.

It has pressed states for voter-registration data and argued that stricter measures are needed to ensure public confidence in the vote. Critics, including Democratic and some Republican election officials, view the moves as federal overreach. The lawsuit filed by the Justice Department on October 22 challenged the candidacy of the retired teacher. According to the lawsuit, he is running with the intention of misleading supporters of Senator Sullivan into voting for him.

The administration said that certifying the election could violate the federal government's duty to protect the integrity of elections. The suit sought to temporarily bar Alaska election officials from certifying a Peltola victory. That would apply in the event that assigning all of Daniel J. Sullivan's votes to the incumbent would have changed the results. The lawsuit said that, in such a scenario, Gleason should investigate whether voters who selected Daniel J. Sullivan had instead intended to support the incumbent.

The New York Times reported on October 28 that Peltola campaign staff members had worked with a Democratic operative from Ohio to find another Dan Sullivan to run to peel votes from the Republican senator. Reuters has not verified the report. It is not clear what, if any, laws may have been broken. Both parties have engaged in ballot stacking by propping up lesser-known candidates to siphon votes from their opponents.

The Justice Department has brought criminal charges against a number of Trump's adversaries.