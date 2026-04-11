U.S., Iran Hold High-Level Talks in Pakistan Amidst Fragile Ceasefire

A U.S. delegation led by Vice President JD Vance met with Iranian representatives in Pakistan for crucial talks aimed at solidifying a ceasefire and potentially achieving peace, amidst ongoing conflict and complex geopolitical challenges. The discussions are complicated by the continued fighting along the Israel-Lebanon border, Iranian conditions for talks, and the impact of the Strait of Hormuz closure on the global economy.

ISLAMABAD AP A U.S. delegation led by Vice President JD Vance is en route to Pakistan for high-level talks with Iran ian representatives marking the first such meeting since the onset of the conflict, now stretching beyond a month. These discussions are poised to test the viability of a fragile ceasefire and explore avenues towards establishing peace. The ceasefire, brokered by Pakistan , faces several challenges as the talks commence on Saturday.

A significant hurdle is the ongoing exchange of fire between Israeli forces and Hezbollah militants along the southern Lebanon border. Moreover, Iran has set forth specific conditions that must be met before negotiations can effectively begin. The Iranian delegation, headed by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, arrived in Islamabad early Saturday. Qalibaf stated on X that discussions will only proceed if an Israeli ceasefire in Lebanon is secured and if blocked Iranian assets are released. Adding to the anticipation, U.S. President Donald Trump extended his best wishes to Vance earlier in the day. Trump expressed his belief that the situation had shifted favorably and that military defeat was imminent for Iran. The streets of Islamabad, usually vibrant with activity, presented a deserted appearance on Saturday morning as security forces enforced strict road closures in preparation for the talks. Pakistani authorities urged residents to remain indoors, creating an atmosphere reminiscent of a city under curfew. Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif acknowledged on Friday that the conflict was entering a particularly challenging phase as the involved parties attempt to transition from a temporary cessation of hostilities to a more enduring resolution. Sharif characterized the moment as a critical juncture, a make-or-break opportunity. Prior to his departure from Washington on Friday, Vance conveyed his optimism regarding the forthcoming negotiations with Iran. However, he also tempered this optimism by stating that the U.S. negotiating team would not be easily manipulated if Iran attempted to adopt an uncooperative approach. Direct negotiations between Israel and Lebanon are also anticipated. Talks between Israeli and Lebanese representatives are expected to initiate on Tuesday in the U.S. capital, as announced by Lebanese President Joseph Aoun’s office on Friday. Beirut is eager to engage in direct talks aimed at ending the war between Israel and Hezbollah, ideally under terms similar to the ceasefire currently in place with Iran. However, Israel's insistence that the ceasefire with Iran does not encompass a pause in its ongoing conflict with Hezbollah threatens to jeopardize the overall agreement. Hezbollah, acting in solidarity with its Iranian backers, joined the war effort. On the day the truce was initially announced, Israel conducted a series of airstrikes on Beirut, resulting in the tragic loss of over 300 lives, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry. This marked the deadliest day since the war began on February 28. Trump revealed on Thursday that he had requested Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to reduce the intensity of the strikes. Subsequently, on Friday, Israeli warplanes targeted an area near a state security office in the southern Lebanese town of Nabatieh, causing the deaths of 13 officers, as reported by the Lebanese president’s office. Israeli forces also claimed to have targeted approximately 10 rocket launchers in Lebanon that had been used to fire upon northern Israel. The Strait of Hormuz remains a central point of contention in the conflict. Iran's closure of the Strait of Hormuz has triggered a sharp surge in oil prices, negatively impacted stock markets, and consequently destabilized the global economy. Tehran’s control over the waterway has proven to be a major strategic advantage in the war. The spot price of Brent crude, the international benchmark, was approximately $97 on Friday, reflecting an increase of over 30% since the war commenced. Prior to the conflict, an average of over 100 ships transited the strait daily, with a significant number transporting oil to Asia. Following the implementation of the ceasefire, only 12 ship transits have been recorded. Trump expressed his view that Iran holds limited influence in the negotiations. Trump posted on Friday that the Iranians seem to be unaware of their lack of leverage, except for short-term extortion using International Waterways. Trump added that their survival today depends on negotiating. Munir Ahmed of The Associated Press





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