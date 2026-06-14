U.S.-Iran Framework, Vancouver World Cup Security, Roughriders Grey Cup Win, and More Top Stories

U.S. commentator Eric Ham weighs in on the U.S.-Iran deal framework, while Canada sees major events from Vancouver's World Cup security to the Roughriders' Grey Cup victory. Domestic policy, international health concerns, and lifestyle trends also featured.

U.S. political commentator Eric Ham offers analysis on the emerging framework of a potential agreement between the United States and Iran, highlighting key considerations and expected outcomes.

In domestic news, approximately 1,200 police officers were deployed across Vancouver during the first match day of the World Cup, ensuring public safety amid large gatherings. Meanwhile, in Halifax, a city council meeting next week will address the future of the historic library as well as the former residence of Delmore Daye. Sports headlines were dominated by the Saskatchewan Roughriders, who successfully opened their Grey Cup title defense with a comeback victory over the BC Lions.

A separate story also reported on a Mount Brydges man facing charges in an alleged 3D‑printed firearm manufacturing investigation. In Windsor, a woman was struck on Ouellette Avenue and remains in life‑threatening condition. Reflecting on career highlights, a former professional hockey player remarked that his greatest accomplishment was not a record‑breaking goal but something more personal.

On the international stage, ahead of the G7 summit, former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney stated that no single country or institution can define the contours of the emerging new world order. Canadian officials, including Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc, asserted that Canada will not yield to U.S. pressure under President Trump regarding a potential social media ban, emphasizing that children's welfare is non‑negotiable.

In health news, Ebola cases in eastern Congo have climbed to 782 with 181 deaths reported by local authorities. The United States also mourned the passing of Gene Shalit, the longtime 'Today' show movie critic known for his bushy hair and mustache, who died at age 100. In sports anticipation, the list of Canadian players eligible for the upcoming Professional Women's Hockey League draft has been released.

A social trends piece examined how Generation Z's risk‑averse attitude may be negatively impacting their dating lives. In scientific discoveries, a submersible expedition uncovered a vast whale graveyard containing more than just skeletal remains, and researchers found that humans have a tendency to walk counter‑clockwise-a phenomenon without a clear explanation.

Additional lifestyle content featured roundups of the best advent calendars for 2025 available in Canada, a Canadian shampoo and conditioner that improved scalp and hair health, a smart laundry basket that resolved household disputes, budget‑friendly beauty dupes, and last‑minute beauty discounts ahead of Amazon Prime's Big Deal Days. The Shopping Trends team operates independently from CTV News journalists and may earn commissions through affiliate links





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