U.S.-Iran Framework Includes $300 Billion Private Reconstruction Fund

A new framework agreement between the United States and Iran outlines a $300 billion privately funded investment vehicle aimed at rebuilding Iran's infrastructure and creating shared economic incentives for peace. The fund, separate from government money or reparations, has already secured over half its target from international companies and will focus on projects like steel complexes, refineries, and transportation hubs. The plan is part of a larger diplomatic track that includes ending a naval blockade, reopening the Strait of Hormuz, and addressing Iran's nuclear program.

A landmark framework agreement between the United States and Iran includes plans for a $300 billion private investment fund intended to stimulate Iran's reconstruction and development, according to a source familiar with the deal.

The fund, which would be financed entirely by private companies from various countries and not by any government, aims to provide both nations with a shared economic interest in finalizing a comprehensive peace deal. Over half of the targeted capital has reportedly already been secured from firms in the U.S., Gulf Arab states, Asia, South America and Africa.

The initiative is structured as a private investment vehicle, distinct from reparations or official development assistance, and will focus on financing projects such as steel plants, refineries, airports, and broader infrastructure damaged during the recent conflict. Negotiations leading to the framework followed a U.S.-Iran war that started with attacks on February 28, and the agreement also addresses ending the U.S. blockade and reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

While Iranian negotiators initially sought $400 billion in war damages, the final concept evolved into a privately sourced reconstruction fund. The mechanism allows regional and international partners to contribute through loans, credit lines, or direct project financing. Iran, despite possessing the world's second-largest natural gas reserves and fourth-largest oil reserves, has been largely isolated from global investment for decades due to sanctions.

The fund is contingent on the successful conclusion of a final deal and will not become operational until then. A 60-day memorandum of understanding, once signed, will outline the process for scoping and planning projects, with administrators working alongside Iranian officials and investors. The administration structure remains undecided, though companies from South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, and the U.S. have reportedly made commitments.

Parallel negotiations continue on nuclear disarmament, sanctions relief, and regional security, ensuring the fund remains one component of a broader diplomatic effort





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