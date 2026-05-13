U.S.-Iran Conflict: An Impasse amid Rising Energy Prices

The U.S.-Iran conflict, characterized by a shadow period neither peace nor war, has entered a stalemate with both sides drawing lines in the sand. The situation on the battlefields, the negotiating table, public airwaves, and exchanges of social-media explosions mirrors trench warfare in the First World War.

Vehicles drive past an anti-U.S. billboard depicting U.S. President Donald Trump and the Strait of Hormuz, in Tehran, Iran, May 8. This is an unusual conflict in which both sides are suffering massive losses while proclaiming that they are winning or have won.

The ceasefire has ceased to end the firing. But in a month's time it hasn't led to any breakthroughs either. Nor has it broken the will of the two sides, which have been engaged in a struggle that is really the latest manifestation of a cycle of simmering and flaring violence that has lasted for nearly a half-century. The two countries are the international versions of each other





globebusiness / 🏆 31. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

U.S.-Iran Conflict Imbalance Of Power American Faction Vs. Iran's Faction Oil Prices Tanked Economy Trump's Erratic Sanctions Policies Oil Smuggling Public Support For Extended Military Engagemen Tension On Capitol Hill Strait Of Hormuz Fifth Of The World's Oil Supply Blockade

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Iran and the U.S. are at an impasse ahead of Trump’s China tripIran and the United States reached an impasse again Monday over how to end their war while their ceasefire grew increasingly shaky, with the two sides exchanging fire in recent days, ships and Gulf states being targeted, and fighting flaring between Israel and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.

Read more »

S&P 500 inches to higher close, AI fervor edges out Iran impasseThe Kitco News Team brings you the latest news, videos, analysis and opinions regarding Precious Metals, Crypto, Mining, World Markets and Global Economy.

Read more »

U.S.-China Summit: Expectations Dimmed by Iran War, Trade TensionsThe highly anticipated summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping is being tempered by the war against Iran and trade tensions. The visit, originally set to begin March 31, was postponed by six weeks due to the U.S.-Israel war against Iran. Trump is expected to ask Xi to play a bigger role in influencing Iran to bring the conflict to an end. Instead of a broader agreement, China could address the trade deficit through more piecemeal deals on specific sectors, like agriculture.

Read more »

Market Outlook: Iran conflict and oil prices pressure Wall StreetHigher energy prices tied to the Iran conflict are driving inflation and could pressure markets, corporate earnings and Fed policy, strategist says.

Read more »