U.S. inflation spikes to three‑year high in April as energy prices surge amid Iran conflict

April's personal consumption expenditures index jumped 3.8 percent year‑on‑year, the fastest rise in three years, driven by higher energy costs linked to the war with Iran. The surge reinforces expectations that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates steady for an extended period, while consumers face rising gasoline prices and broader price pressures.

U.S. consumer prices surged at the fastest rate in three years during April, a development that analysts say will likely keep the Federal Reserve 's policy rate steady well into the next year.

The Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis reported that the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index rose 3.8 percent over the twelve‑month period ending in April, the strongest gain since May 2023. The index also increased 0.4 percent from March to April after a 0.7‑percent jump the month before. Economists surveyed by Reuters had anticipated a 3.8‑percent year‑on‑year rise, so the figures came in line with expectations.

The sharp upward movement is being driven largely by higher energy costs that have surged as a result of the ongoing conflict with Iran, which has disrupted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and strained global supply chains for commodities such as fertilizer, aluminum and a variety of consumer goods. Data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration show that the national average price of gasoline climbed 12.3 percent in April, adding to a more than 50‑percent increase since the war began at the end of February.

Beyond the gasoline pump, Americans are facing higher prices across a broad basket of goods and services. Core PCE inflation - which strips out the volatile food and energy components - rose 3.3 percent year‑on‑year in April, up from 3.2 percent in March, while the month‑to‑month change in the core index slowed to 0.2 percent from 0.3 percent.

The Federal Reserve uses the PCE measure as its primary gauge for the 2‑percent inflation target, and financial‑market participants now expect the central bank to keep its benchmark overnight rate in the 3.50‑3.75 percent corridor through 2027. Minutes from the Fed's April 28‑29 meeting, released last week, revealed a growing contingent of policymakers who remain open to the possibility of another rate hike should price pressures persist.

Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two‑thirds of U.S. economic activity, continued to expand, growing 0.5 percent in April after a 1.0‑percent surge in March. The lift in spending has been supported by sizable tax refunds that have helped lower‑income households weather the price spikes, as well as by the use of accumulated savings.

Nonetheless, the pace of inflation is outstripping wage growth, and with the tax‑filing season now behind the nation, economists warn that households may soon cut back on discretionary outlays and begin rebuilding their cash buffers. The broader political context adds another layer of uncertainty. A Reuters‑Ipsos poll released last week showed former President Donald Trump's approval rating slipping to near‑historical lows, a decline attributed in part to growing frustration over rising living costs.

Trump's 2024 campaign platform centered on promises to curb inflation, and the current price environment threatens to erode support for his party ahead of the November midterm elections





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