U.S. Imposes 30-Day Travel Ban for Ebola Outbreak in Africa

The U.S. has imposed a 30-day ban for foreign travelers who have recently visited the Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda, and South Sudan due to an Ebola outbreak ahead of the World Cup, with one person in Ontario tested for several infectious diseases including Ebola. Health officials are on high alert as the Ebola virus continues to ravage the Congo and neighboring Uganda, with the World Health Organization reporting almost 600 suspected cases and 139 suspected deaths. The Public Health Agency of Canada is expecting samples to arrive at the National Microbiology Laboratory on Thursday.

A 30-day travel ban for foreign travelers who have recently visited the Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda , and South Sudan has been imposed by the U.S. due to an Ebola outbreak ahead of the World Cup .

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection says an Air France flight was diverted to Montreal after a passenger from the Democratic Republic of Congo was misidentified as a legitimate traveler amid flight restrictions tied to the virus. Health officials in Ontario are on alert as one person has been tested for several infectious diseases, including Ebola, out of an abundance of caution due to their travel history.

The Public Health Agency of Canada is expecting samples to arrive at the National Microbiology Laboratory on Thursday, after the World Health Organization reported almost 600 suspected cases and 139 suspected deaths of the Bundibugyo variant of the Ebola virus, which is ravaging the Congo and neighboring Uganda. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court of Canada is set to decide whether to hear a B.C. appeal in a mineral claims case and federal officials are working on easing public transit woes in Ottawa





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