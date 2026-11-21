Masked immigration officers detained at least one person during boarding at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, prompting Alaska Airlines to call the scene distressing and delay a Los Angeles-bound flight. Local and state officials demanded answers as ICE has increased airport arrests.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers detained at least one person on a crowded jet bridge at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Saturday as passengers boarded an Alaska Airlines flight to Los Angeles, according to the airline and video of the incident.

The action delayed Alaska flight 1306, which had been scheduled to depart at 8:10 a.m. Online flight data showed the delay. Witness video showed officers in unmarked jackets and khaki pants struggling with a person on the ground as travelers with rolling suitcases looked on. A woman is heard screaming that her daughter is being taken and that she has a work permit. It was not immediately clear how many people were detained.

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Airline Reacts To Airport Arrest

Alaska Airlines said ICE gave no advance notice of the enforcement action, which took place during a busy travel weekend ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. The airline said it was concerned by the law enforcement action during boarding and recognized how distressing the incident was for affected employees and guests. It added that it is committed to treating every guest with dignity and respect. The Department of Homeland Security, which oversees ICE, did not immediately respond to emails seeking comment.

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Alaska Airlines said it was working with the Port of Seattle, which manages the airport, to determine whether protocols were followed, and that it had raised concerns directly with the appropriate authorities. The Port of Seattle said the arrest was distressing not only for the affected family but for other passengers, and that local authorities would engage federal officials to understand more about what occurred. Washington Gov.

Bob Ferguson, a Democrat, called the incident just the latest example of ICE's deeply un-American tactics. He said ICE is completely and totally out of control. Like many Americans, I'm outraged by masked agents, who do not identify themselves, dragging people off jetways as they board a flight, creating chaos in our communities, Ferguson said in a statement. He announced an afternoon news conference to address the incident.

ICE Steps Up Airport Arrests

ICE has stepped up arrests at airports since the summer, especially targeting people who overstayed visas in the past. The arresting officers wore unmarked jackets and khaki pants in Saturday's operation, according to video reviewed by The Associated Press. The scene unfolded as passengers surrounded by rolling suitcases watched officers struggle with someone on the ground. The flight was bound for Los Angeles, and the delay rippled through a already crowded travel day.

The incident drew swift reaction from local officials and the airline. Alaska Airlines said it recognizes how distressing this incident has been for affected employees and guests. The Port of Seattle said it would engage federal officials to understand more about what occurred. Ferguson said the tactics were out of control and announced he would hold an afternoon news conference to address the matter.

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This story was reported by Christopher Weber of The Associated Press. The Associated Press contributed to this report.