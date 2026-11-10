House Republicans Block Impeachment Resolution Against Defense Secretary Hegseth

The U.S. House turned aside a resolution to impeach Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth over his handling of the war in Iran and other military actions. The procedural vote may only delay the push, as Democrats are set to take control of Congress in January.

The U.S. House on Tuesday turned aside a resolution to impeach U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, halting an effort to remove the Pentagon chief for his conduct in office and his handling of the war in Iran.

The vote came as Republicans grapple with the fallout from sweeping U.S. midterm losses that some in the party have blamed on the war in Iran and the resulting surge in gas prices. After U.S. President Donald Trump signaled strong support for Hegseth, GOP lawmakers largely stood by the secretary Tuesday. They rejected the impeachment effort led by Kentucky Republican Thomas Massie and backed by Democrats.

Also read House Impeachment Resolution Targets Defense Secretary Hegseth Over Iran War and Retaliation Against Sen. Kelly

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth says a disgruntled congressman is pushing impeachment over a policy disagreement. The vote may only delay an impeachment push against Hegseth, with Democrats set to take control of the House and Senate in January. U.S. House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries, who is expected to become the next speaker when Democrats take charge in January, stood firmly behind the push, saying Hegseth has abused his power and undermined America national security.

House Rejects Hegseth Impeachment Resolution

U.S. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer endorsed Hegseth impeachment as well. Hegseth rebuked the effort Tuesday in his first news conference in months, portraying Massie as a rogue lawmaker and arguing he had committed none of the high crimes required in the Constitution for his removal. He framed the effort as an indictment against the nation service members and their successes and said it was undermining American forces in real time. This is not patriotism, Hegseth said.

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This is sabotage. Massie resolution included eight counts of impeachment. It largely focused on the war in Iran but also included references to Hegseth role in carrying out military actions in Yemen and Venezuela. Massie, a Kentucky Republican leaving Congress in January after losing his primary to a Trump-backed opponent, says Hegseth has knowingly executed and implemented unlawful orders.

Hegseth gave a defiant and politicized defence of his stewardship of the U.S. military in his first news conference at the Pentagon in six months. He chose to hit back at the rising bipartisan anger over battlefield strategy while offering few details about intermittent operations against Iran or fatal strikes on alleged drug-smuggling boats in Latin America.

Trump praised Hegseth performance at the briefing in a social media post, while U.S. Vice-President JD Vance said in his own post that the impeachment effort is a ridiculous show that stands in for actual policymaking. Hegseth said the impeachment resolution tells our enemies - Iran, the cartels, every adversary watching - the United States will actually punish its own warriors and its own civilian leadership for successfully executing lawful military operations.

Massie filed the resolution in the House on Monday, giving Republican leaders two days to bring it to a vote. Tuesday vote is a procedural attempt to stop the impeachment push outright by sending the matter back to committee.

Massie Files Eight Counts Against Secretary

If the impeachment resolution advances, it would set the stage for a dramatic vote Wednesday on whether to impeach a key Trump Cabinet member following sweeping losses for Republicans in last week midterm elections, which many at least partly blamed on the Iran conflict and its economic impact. If the resolution were to pass the House, it would ultimately be sent to the Senate, where a two-thirds vote would be needed for Hegseth removal.

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The law requires our military to withdraw from hostilities within 60 days if Congress does not authorize the activity, Massie wrote on social media Tuesday. The Iran war has been underway for 256 days. Congress has not authorized it. Hegseth is breaking the law.

Massie resolution has eight counts of impeachment that focus on U.S. military actions or changes on Hegseth watch. They include reported reductions in staff and resources at a Pentagon office focused on mitigating civilian harm, which preceded a U.S. missile striking an Iranian primary school during the war, killing up to 168 people. Another article of impeachment focused on Hegseth attempt to punish Democratic Sen.

Mark Kelly, a retired Navy pilot, for participating in a video that called on troops to resist unlawful orders. Massie also called out U.S. military strikes on alleged drug-smuggling boats in Latin America and the failure to rescue survivors, which Massie argued will encourage adversaries to treat American forces the same way. What constitutes high crimes and misdemeanors is not spelled out in the Constitution, leaving it to lawmakers to decide what are impeachable acts.

Senate Trial Precedent With Mayorkas Case

Hegseth said Massie concerns are not impeachable, calling them policy disagreements, not high crimes, not misdemeanors, not treason, not bribery, not the kinds of offenses the founders intended when they wrote the impeachment clause. House Speaker Mike Johnson called it a political gambit for attention and predicted Republicans would defeat it one way or the other. Jeffries said Monday that he was a hard yes on the resolution. He called Hegseth the architect of the war in Iran.

Hegseth cast Massie resolution in historic terms, arguing that no defence secretary has been impeached in the nation 250-year history for carrying out lawful military operations. More recently, a Cabinet official in president Joe Biden administration, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, was impeached by House Republicans over his handling of the U.S.-Mexico border. But the Senate dismissed all impeachment charges, shutting down his trial before arguments even began.

Mayorkas, who did not appear to testify before the impeachment proceedings, put the border crisis squarely on Congress for failing to update immigration laws during a time of global migration.