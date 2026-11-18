Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin defended his flight to the LSU-Texas game during a week of nationwide flight disruptions and tech outages, as officials said the incidents were not coordinated cyberattacks.

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin appeared before the House Homeland Security Committee on Wednesday, defending his weekend flight to the LSU-Texas football game as travelers across the country were still stranded after a nationwide grounding of flights.

He said canceling the trip could have caused confusion, and that he personally paid for it while flying on government planes as required. The hearing came at a time of looming questions over cyber infrastructure, immigration enforcement, and a spate of technology outages that have left Americans feeling vulnerable. Mullin said the trip had been planned for weeks so he could take his nieces to the game, and that there was discussion before the trip about whether to forgo it.

Also read Markwayne Mullin Defends Using Government Plane For LSU-Texas Game

His flight took place after the stoppage was lifted and as planes were back in the air, but thousands of flights were canceled because of the ground stop, and he flew as people nationwide scrambled for alternative travel options. He reiterated that he is required to fly on government planes and that he personally paid for the trip. Mullin pushed back on criticism that the administration was not giving the public clear answers.

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He said, We were able to put the planes back in the air safely. We landed over 4,000 planes when the ground stoppage went out because of the communication and didn't have one single incident. That in itself is a great success.

Air Traffic Control Funding

During a news conference Friday with Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy at the White House, he pushed for more funding for the aging air traffic control system while assuring the public that the government was not seeing signs of a deliberate cyberattack. The Trump administration has said the ground stop resulted from problems with newly installed routers that flooded the Federal Aviation Administration's telecommunications system with data, forcing the agency to ground all flights while it addressed the issue.

It has been trying to offer reassurances about a series of outages over the last week that affected everything from Microsoft and the FAA to the banking industry, United Airlines, and a classified internal communications network at the National Security Agency. Top national security officials have said there was no indication the events are related or attributable to a cyberattack or hostile activity. FBI Deputy Director Christopher Raia and the Trump administration's national intelligence director, Jay Clayton, also faced questioning.

Clayton told the committee the outages are not a coordinated or state-sponsored attack. Instead, they appear to be separate service outages associated with maintenance and technical changes. An aviation analyst, Keith Mackey, discussed the situation regarding the ground stop and the challenges to fix the aging telecommunication systems, as an expert warned there could be more outages after multiple tech disruptions in one week.

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Cybersecurity Agency Leadership

Mullin's sprawling Department of Homeland Security includes the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, which is tasked with working with industry to protect infrastructure including water and electric generation, election systems, chemical facilities, and cyber networks. But CISA has been without a Senate-confirmed leader since Trump took office for a second term in early 2025.

Trump's original pick to lead the agency withdrew his nomination earlier this year after it languished for months in the Senate, and CISA also lost staff last year during cuts aimed at reducing the size of the federal government. Mullin, whose department includes Customs and Border Protection and Immigration and Customs Enforcement, faced questions over the Republican president's immigration agenda at a time when Democrats are vowing rigorous oversight of everything from immigration detention contracts to the use of force by ICE officers.

Immigration Policy Questions

Trump has indicated he could work with Democrats on immigration legislation, but he has also elevated Stephen Miller, the architect of his immigration crackdown, to be his chief of staff, raising questions over how easily compromise could be reached. Mullin took over from ousted Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem in March after the killing of two American citizen protesters in Minneapolis at the hands of immigration enforcement officers forced the administration to adjust its mass deportation strategy.

Immigration arrests initially fell but then rebounded as ICE, flush with billions of dollars in new congressional funding, hired new officers and maximized cooperation from local and state law enforcement agencies across the country.