U.S. Helicopter Collides with Iranian Drone, Leading to American Strikes on Iran

A U.S. Army Apache helicopter crashed off Oman after colliding with an Iranian drone. President Trump blamed Iran, leading to U.S. strikes. The crew was rescued by a drone boat.

A U.S. Army Apache helicopter crashed off the coast of Oman after colliding with an Iranian drone, according to a U.S. official who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation.

It remains unclear whether the collision was intentional, and official statements have only said the crash is under investigation. President Donald Trump blamed Iran for shooting down the aircraft while it was on patrol over the Strait of Hormuz and declared that the United States must, of necessity, respond to this attack in a social media post. The U.S. military later announced that it had begun strikes against Iran.

Iranian state media reported that explosions were heard on Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz. The incident further escalates tensions in a region already inflamed by ongoing conflict between Iran and the U.S.-Israel alliance. The downing of the helicopter strained a fragile two-month ceasefire a day after Iran and Israel exchanged fire for the first time since the truce took effect. Iranian state television reported that Israeli attacks killed at least two members of the country's air-defense units.

Since the U.S. and Israel began striking Iran in late February, the war has disrupted the global economy, driving up energy prices and making basic goods more expensive. Officials have been unable to turn the April ceasefire into a permanent end to the conflict, especially as Israel intensifies its military campaign in Lebanon against the Iranian-backed militia Hezbollah.

The two aviators aboard the Apache were rescued by a drone boat, marking the first known drone rescue at sea by the U.S. military, according to Capt. Tim Hawkins, a spokesman for U.S. Central Command. The service members were picked up about two hours after their helicopter went down during a patrol off the coast of Oman. The drone, a 24-foot Corsair manufactured by Saronic Technologies, spotted and transported them to another location where a helicopter completed the rescue.

AH-64 Apache helicopters have been a key asset for the American military as it enforces a blockade on Iranian crude oil shipments, seeking to pressure Tehran into a deal. The helicopters have also been used by the United Arab Emirates to shoot down Iranian drones. In response, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi warned that foreign forces near Iran's territory are at constant risk and suggested the best solution is for them to leave.

The situation remains volatile, with both sides trading accusations and the international community watching closely





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U.S.-Iran Conflict Apache Crash Strait Of Hormuz Drone Collision Military Escalation

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