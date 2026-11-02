U.S. Strikes Iranian Targets in Strait of Hormuz on Eve of Midterm Elections

The United States conducted limited defensive strikes on Iranian targets in the Strait of Hormuz, targeting Iranians using surface-to-air missiles against U.S. assets, as diplomatic efforts continue and oil prices drop.

The United States has conducted defensive strikes on some Iranian targets in the Strait of Hormuz, a U.S. official said Monday, on the eve of crucial midterm elections.

Iranian state television reported that explosions were heard on Qeshm Island. The official, who was not authorized to comment publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity, said that Iranians using surface to air missiles against U.S. assets had been targeted. The strikes appeared to be limited as opposed to a return to full hostilities. They followed President Donald Trump previously saying the U.S. would not launch new strikes on Iran before Tuesday's midterms.

Also read Iran has a 2-day plan to reopen Strait, resume nuclear talks with U.S., and other Mideast news

The unpopular war and the resulting impact on U.S. gasoline prices and other parts of the economy have been a vulnerability for Republicans as they try to keep control of Congress. The region is on edge about the prospects of the U.S. resuming full-scale operations against Iran. The new strikes, which were reported earlier by The Wall Street Journal, are certain to raise fresh concerns.

Backchannel negotiations also are playing out as Israel and some Middle East allies lobby Trump on the way ahead in the more than 8-month-old war that has rattled global markets and wreaked havoc on Iran. The Trump administration was last known to have carried out attacks in early September. Thousands of U.S. troops remain in the waters off Iran to maintain a naval blockade aimed at preventing tankers hauling Iranian oil from getting to the global market.

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A third aircraft carrier and thousands of additional troops are on their way to the Middle East. Before the strikes were confirmed, U.S. Vice President JD Vance offered measured optimism that a deal could still be struck. Vance sent a letter to Iran's security chief, Mohsen Rezaei, last week, but the White House has offered scant details. Trump told reporters that letter was focused on assisting Iran with medical supplies and various things.

U.S. and Iran Explore Diplomatic Settlement

We have had a number of good conversations with the Iranians, Vance told reporters Monday when asked about the letter. I actually just spoke with the president of the United States about an hour ago about this. Look, the president and I both feel pretty good about the prospects for potentially coming to a negotiated settlement. We are going to keep on working at it.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has pushed for another wave of strikes on Iran after the U.S. elections, according to two regional officials and a third person familiar with the matter. A return to full-scale war with Iran could help Netanyahu to form an emergency government after he and his far-right allies lost their parliamentary majority in last week's elections. Trump has alternated between threatening major strikes and pushing for a deal with Iran.

The two officials said diplomatic efforts have made progress, with Qatari mediators holding two rounds of talks last week with Iranian officials. The mediators are trying to advance a framework for Iran to cease its attacks in the Strait of Hormuz in return for the U.S. lifting its blockade on Iran's ports. More talks are planned for this week.

The two officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were discussing classified briefings they had received from American, and in one case Israeli, officials. One official said Netanyahu was working with senior officials in the U.S. administration to persuade Trump to launch a quick but extensive air campaign. The president does not appear to have made a decision.

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Netanyahu Pushes for New Strikes

Netanyahu pressed for strikes during a call over the weekend with Trump, who would not commit to taking military action, according to a person who was briefed on it. Other U.S. allies in the Middle East are warning against more strikes. They say that would destabilize the region and could lead Iran-allied Houthi rebels in Yemen to step up their attacks on Saudi Arabia and Red Sea shipping, a third regional official said.

Iran-backed militias in Iraq could also get involved. Former Middle East adviser Aaron David Miller says he sees escalation as inevitable and likely to head into the New Year. The Israeli government did not immediately comment. The White House did not directly respond to questions about Netanyahu and Trump's discussion of potential new strikes during the weekend call.

Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman said he spoke by phone Monday with U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth about the latest regional and international developments and the Houthis' continued attacks on Saudi Arabia. Oil prices dropped sharply Monday as renewed diplomatic efforts in the Iran war appeared to show signs of headway. Trump noted the drop in a speech in Washington on Monday, which was billed as his closing argument to Americans.

He sought to minimize the scale of the conflict, which has cost U.S. taxpayers at least 47 billion dollars. I do not know if you even call it a war, because we have not been doing any fighting for months, Trump said. Iran wants guarantees that the U.S. will implement its side of any agreement. The U.S. and Israel have twice attacked Iran while it was engaged in negotiations over its disputed nuclear program.

Iran Prepares for War or Diplomacy

Iranian officials say publicly they are prepared for war or diplomacy. The new supreme leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, met with Iran's military chiefs. He said the response to any kind and level of threat from the U.S. or Israel should be immediate and without geographic limits, urging an expansion of the list of potential targets.

A recent analysis by The Associated Press found that Iranian strikes on more than two dozen U.S. bases since the start of the war have caused billions of dollars in equipment damage. Rezaei, the Iranian security chief, told state television that the tone has completely changed from the U.S.