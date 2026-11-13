FAA Ground Stop Over Communications Problems Cancels Hundreds of Toronto Flights

A U.S. Federal Aviation Administration ground stop caused hundreds of flight cancellations at Toronto Pearson and Billy Bishop airports, with Air Canada and Porter halting U.S. flights and passengers stranded.

Hundreds of flights were cancelled at Toronto two airports after the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop order on Friday, leaving many travellers stranded.

Duffy Blames Outdated Technology For Shutdown

Transportation Secretary Duffy later said inconsistencies in the air traffic control system prompted the shutdown. He blamed outdated technology, said a cyberattack was not likely, and asked how many times the issue must happen before Congress provides money to fix it. The order was issued shortly before 4 p.m. ET due to communications problems at regional air traffic control centres. The FAA lifted the order around 8:15 p.m. ET, allowing planes to take off again.

Also read FAA Implements Nationwide Ground Stop Due to Communication Issues

Departing flights out of the U.S. had been grounded due to what were described as extraordinary circumstances. At Toronto Pearson International Airport, the hours-long ground stop halted all U.S.-bound departures and arrivals. According to Pearson website, more than 120 U.S. flights scheduled to depart and arrive were cancelled. Airport spokesperson Erica Vella said 20 other international flights were also cancelled because of the order.

Air Canada cancelled all of its flights to and from the U.S. for the remainder of the evening. The airline also said flights between Canada and the Caribbean and South America that transit U.S. airspace were affected. Toronto Billy Bishop Airport said it was monitoring the situation with airline and air traffic control partners. The island airport noted that in addition to Air Canada, Porter Airlines had cancelled all remaining Friday U.S.-inbound and outbound flights.

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Despite flights resuming in the U.S., Vella warned there could be some more delays and some cancellations over the next few hours. Speaking to CTV News Toronto, she said it would take time for airport operations to resume as normal.

Pearson Airport Enters Recovery Mode

We are working very, very closely with our airlines, and we will be moving into a bit of a recovery mode today and tomorrow to make sure that airlines can get their schedules back on schedule and make sure that passengers can get to their destinations, Vella said. She added that the airport emergency operations centres will remain activated while it moves into recovery mode.

NAV Canada, the country air navigation service provider, said it briefly implemented traffic management measures at Pearson and three other major airports to safely manage traffic volumes. NAV Canada said the U.S. ground stop has no impact on its operations and systems are operating normally. Following the lifting of the order, NAV Canada said some delays may continue while operations return to normal and backlogs are cleared.

CP24 spoke to several passengers at the airport who were frustrated about the delays and cancellations. Donna, who was flying to New York City for the weekend, said her flight was rescheduled for Saturday. I was really hoping to fly out tonight. So, it is a bit of an unfortunate situation, she told CP24.

Definitely very disappointed that my plans for the weekend have been cancelled, or at least very delayed. Derek was supposed to fly to Las Vegas and said Air Canada told him to stick around.

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However, he was not optimistic that he would get to his destination on time. It is most likely going to be cancelled. And even if you are rebooked till tomorrow, it is unlikely. So, I think you are going to have people with a lot of refunds, Derek said.

Shahab Mirmiran came to Toronto on Monday for work and hoped to get back to Los Angeles tonight. Unfortunately, we do not know what is going on. I have to go. I need to do something for work, he said.

Frustrated Passengers Face Weekend Disruptions

They are just saying you have to wait. Another man who arrived from London, U.K., said he was waiting to hear about his connecting flight to Raleigh, N.C. It stinks, but just holding off for a little bit and seeing what happens, he said. Toronto-area couple Lyle Jakobsen and his wife were supposed to fly back from Sint Maarten this afternoon when their Air Canada flight got cancelled.

We boarded. Everything was fine. In probably 10 minutes after boarding, we got a notification that we would be delayed. There was the FAA issue, so we sat on the tarmac for, I would say, probably the better part of an hour and 15 minutes, Jakobsen told CP24 on Friday night.

The pilot kept us up to date while we were on the tarmac. Passengers were then deboarded, and Jakobsen said he was able to find a hotel where they could stay. Air Canada has said flights from the Caribbean and South America that must pass through U.S. airspace would be impacted by the ground stop. Air Canada has been very communicative with us, and we are happy with that for sure.

So, what one more night in Saint Martin is probably not the worst scenario, Jakobsen said, adding that he hopes they get to fly back to Toronto on Saturday morning. A Canadian couple was also reported stuck in New Jersey after flights were grounded, scrambling to find hotels. Planes crowded the terminal at Toronto Pearson Airport after the FAA issued the ground stop. The disruption affected travellers across the region as airlines worked to recover schedules and clear backlogs.