U.S. flight disruption rules delayed to 2027, reclassify 10 delay causes as outside airline control

New U.S. Department of Transportation rules reclassify 10 types of flight disruptions as outside airline control, reducing amenities and compensation for travellers. The rules take effect Feb. 1, 2027, and experts disagree on the impact for Canadians.

New U.S. government rules on flight disruptions are set to take effect early next year and could affect passengers coming from Canada, though experts are divided on whether the impact will be significant.

The rules were originally supposed to take effect Oct. 19 but have been postponed until Feb. 1, 2027. The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) published the new rules in the Federal Register daily journal in September. The department is reclassifying 10 types of events that cause flight delays and cancellations as outside the airline's control. These events include a passenger's death, unscheduled mechanical issues, severe weather, cybersecurity attacks and potential tech outages.

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The DOT acknowledged in the notice that the total value of amenities and compensation currently provided by air carriers to consumers will be reduced under this final rule. Katy Nastro, a travel industry expert based in New York, said the new rules may mean travellers will not be entitled to the same type of protections they used to have. She spoke in a video interview with CTVNews.ca on Friday.

Passenger Rights Reduced Under New Rules

So basically, it is taking some of what was the responsibility of the airlines and recategorizing them outside of the airline's control, Nastro said. And very simply, for travellers, that means you may not be entitled to the same type of protections that you are now.

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Now, when this new rule goes into effect, you as a passenger, if you are impacted due to an unscheduled maintenance event, this is outside of the airline's control, meaning that they are not now forced, or really obliged, to provide a hotel voucher or a meal voucher, she added. Airline passenger advocacy group FlyersRights is suing the U.S. Department of Transportation over the rules, which they say shift the costs from airline delays to passengers.

A change in reporting classifications is not permission to reduce passenger rights, Paul Hudson, president of FlyersRights, said in a news release Friday. The rule sneakily transfers costs from airlines back to passengers for delays involving mechanical problems that are the responsibility and fault of the airlines, Hudson said. The group filed the lawsuit over the changes.

Nastro, a correspondent with the Flighty flight-tracker app, said the change will affect anyone travelling within the U.S., to the U.S., or from the U.S., regardless of their nationality or the airline. It applies if their flight experiences certain types of disruptions that are now outside the airline's control. In certain circumstances, it does grey the disruption category for consumers, Nastro said.

Concerns Raised Over Mechanical Delays

This new regulation just makes it even more confusing for travellers when they are trying to navigate what exactly they are entitled to in terms of disruption protections. Under the current DOT regulations, Nastro said disrupted flights may allow travellers to get hotel or meal vouchers, rebook flights or get refunds. The new rule could reduce those options for disruptions classified as outside airline control.

Gábor Lukács, president of Air Passenger Rights, said he believes the new rules may have a minimal impact on Canadian travellers flying to or from the U.S. He said they would have some rights under the Canadian Air Passenger Protection Regulations. However, Lukács said Canada's passenger protection regulations are weak with rules that are unnecessarily complex and very difficult to enforce. He said the U.S. rule change's effect is primarily administrative, because it involves how flight disruptions are being reported.

Lukács also noted that passengers are not compensated in cash for flight disruptions in the U.S. He said the main issue with the new rules will be unexpected maintenance issues, which he called completely unreasonable. The new rules are coming into force early next year after the postponement to Feb. 1, 2027. They apply to flights within the U.S., to the U.S., or from the U.S., and could affect Canadian travellers on those routes.

Travellers stand in line as some flights are delayed at Houston Hobby Airport on March 16, 2026, according to an Associated Press photo by Ashley Landis. The image illustrates the kind of disruption the rules address. Experts remain divided on how much the changes will affect Canadians. Some say Canadian passengers retain rights under domestic rules, while others warn the U.S. changes could reduce hotel vouchers, meal vouchers, rebooking options and refunds.

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Canadian Travellers Face Limited Impact

The DOT has said the total value of amenities and compensation provided by air carriers to consumers will be reduced under the final rule. The rule reclassifies 10 types of events as outside the airline's control, including severe weather and cybersecurity attacks. FlyersRights argues the rule transfers costs from airlines back to passengers for delays involving mechanical problems. The group says a change in reporting classifications is not permission to reduce passenger rights.

Nastro said the change will affect anyone travelling within, to, or from the U.S., regardless of nationality or airline. She said it makes it more confusing for travellers trying to understand what they are entitled to during disruptions. Lukács said the impact on Canadian travellers may be minimal because of Canadian Air Passenger Protection Regulations. But he said those rules are weak, unnecessarily complex and very difficult to enforce.

The new rules were published in September and were supposed to take effect Oct. 19. They were postponed until Feb. 1, 2027, giving airlines and passengers more time before the changes apply. For travellers, the key change is that unscheduled mechanical issues and other listed events will be treated as outside the airline's control. That means airlines may not be obliged to provide hotel or meal vouchers in those cases.

Current DOT regulations may allow travellers on disrupted flights to get hotel or meal vouchers, rebook flights or get refunds. The new rule could reduce those protections for disruptions now classified as outside airline control. The lawsuit from FlyersRights is ongoing. The group says the rule shifts costs to passengers for delays involving mechanical problems that are the responsibility and fault of the airlines.

Implementation Timeline and Scope

The DOT acknowledged that the total value of amenities and compensation currently provided by air carriers to consumers will be reduced under this final rule. The department published the rules in the Federal Register in September. The changes affect 10 types of events that cause flight delays and cancellations. They include a passenger's death, unscheduled mechanical issues, severe weather, cybersecurity attacks and potential tech outages.

Nastro said the rule takes some airline responsibilities and recategorizes them as outside the airline's control. She said travellers may not be entitled to the same protections they have now. Lukács said the main issue will be unexpected maintenance issues, which he called completely unreasonable. He said the U.S. rule change's effect is primarily administrative and involves how disruptions are reported.

Canadian travellers flying to or from the U.S. could still have some rights under the Canadian Air Passenger Protection Regulations, according to Lukács. But he said those regulations are weak and hard to enforce. The new rules take effect Feb. 1, 2027. They apply to flights within the U.S., to the U.S., or from the U.S., regardless of the passenger's nationality or the airline.