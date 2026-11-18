U.S. stock futures point higher Wednesday, led by a rebound in Nvidia after the chipmaker reported revenue doubled to US$116 billion. Oil prices fell despite new Iranian attacks as U.S. crude inventories rose 5.3%.

U.S. stock futures pointed higher Wednesday, led by a rebound in Nvidia after the chipmaker easily exceeded Wall Street expectations and reported that its revenue doubled from a year earlier to US$116 billion.

Futures for the S&P 500 rose 0.6 per cent, while those for the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.2 per cent. Futures on the tech-heavy Nasdaq advanced one per cent. Nvidia shares rose four per cent in premarket trading. Other chipmakers followed closely, with Broadcom, Arm Holdings and Advanced Micro Devices all moving higher.

Also read Asian Markets Rise While US Stocks Slip Amid Nvidia Earnings and Global Trade Comments

Oil Prices Decline Amidst Rising Inventories

Oil prices continued a downward trajectory despite new attacks by Iran that threaten to disrupt the shipment of Middle East crude through the crucial Strait of Hormuz. Prices declined after the American Petroleum Institute said U.S. crude inventories rose by 5.3 per cent last week, a boost that far exceeded projections from energy analysts. The price for a barrel of Brent crude oil was down slightly at US$93.10.

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U.S. benchmark crude oil dropped less than a per cent to US$85.50 per barrel. Retail stocks were mixed after Target raised its outlook for the year following its strongest sales growth in nearly five years. Despite the strong performance, Target shares dipped three per cent, and Walmart, which reports quarterly earnings Thursday, fell more than one per cent.

U.S. President Donald Trump landed in China on Wednesday with trade likely to be the focus of talks with China's leader, Xi Jinping. A distressing series of technical outages back home has left the administration scrambling to calm the American public. Later Wednesday, the U.S. Federal Reserve will release minutes from its most recent meeting, with new indications that it has yet to tame inflation.

Fed Expected to Raise Rates Due to Inflation

The persistence of elevated inflation makes it highly likely that the Fed will raise benchmark interest rates at its next meeting in December. It kept rates unchanged late last month after raising them in September. The Fed increases borrowing costs in an effort to cool spending and bring down inflation. The 10-year Treasury yield climbed toward 5.15 per cent early Wednesday.

In midday European trading, Germany's DAX slipped 0.1 per cent to 26,045.57, while France's CAC 40 edged 0.1 per cent lower to 8,210.70. Britain's FTSE 100 fell 0.6 per cent to 10,621.79. U.K. inflation in October rose to 3.6 per cent, the highest level in a year, according to the Office for National Statistics on Wednesday. Rising fuel costs drove much of the increase, adding pressure on the Bank of England to raise the interest rate.

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In Asia, the Kospi in Seoul closed two per cent higher at 5,067.44 as memory chipmaker SK Hynix jumped 4.2 per cent and Samsung Electronics gained 2.3 per cent. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng fell 0.9 per cent to 23,294.75, while the Shanghai Composite index edged 0.1 per cent lower to 3,587.83. The U.S. dollar edged up to 159.38 Japanese yen from 159.37 yen late Tuesday. The euro fell to US$1.0966 from US$1.0999.

Mullin Faces Congress Over Flight Disruptions

Separately, U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Mullin is set to face questions over flight disruptions, a football trip and immigration in a Congress hearing. CTV News in China reported that Carney and Trump met at the APEC summit. A former security adviser said she would not buy a Chinese EV, calling it a computer on wheels. In other news, after a 13-year wait, Grand Theft Auto VI has arrived with enormous hype and expectations.

Jeff Bezos said the new James Bond was not picked until Friday. Canada's men's soccer team reached a record FIFA ranking of No. 25. LeBron James sued the makers of an AI sports-betting app, saying they used his likeness and nickname. Families reached a last-minute agreement over a disputed US$180 million Van Gogh sale.

Scientists reported that 200,000 walruses were forced ashore in Alaska as sea ice melts, and now there is a plan to protect them. A group of isolated Indigenous people in Brazil was seen near a village, and activists called it a crisis. Voyager 1, the farthest human-made object, is now one light-day from Earth. AI discovered a critical flaw in a widely used programming language, and authorities are racing to get it fixed.