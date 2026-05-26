U.S. Futures Climb as Oil Prices Plunge and Tehran‑Washington Talks Show Signs of Revival

U.S. stock futures rose on easing oil prices and tentative diplomatic progress between the United States and Iran after a brief clash in the Strait of Hormuz, while investors weigh upcoming earnings and key economic data.

U.S. stock futures opened higher on Monday as investors responded to a sharp decline in oil prices and a tentative resurgence of diplomatic dialogue between Washington and Tehran.

The market rally was fueled by a more than four‑percent drop in crude, which helped lift last week's gains in the equity markets. Traders now assign an 8.5 percent probability to a Federal Reserve rate increase in July, a steep rise from the sub‑one‑percent odds a month ago, reflecting the easing of inflation pressures that accompany lower energy costs.

At the same time, tensions in the strategic Strait of Hormuz flared when U.S. forces carried out self‑defence strikes against targets in southern Iran. The U.S. military said the operations hit missile‑launch sites and vessels that were attempting to lay mines, while the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed it had fired on an F‑35 fighter jet and several unmanned aerial systems that entered Iranian airspace.

The IRGC further asserted that it downed a MQ‑9 Reaper drone and forced another aircraft to retreat. Iranian state media reported that several of its personnel were killed during the skirmish near Larak Island, although details remain scarce. President Donald Trump reiterated that the United States remains ready to use force if diplomatic talks collapse, but also highlighted ongoing negotiations to extend the cease‑fire and reopen the strait for commercial shipping.

Despite the volatile backdrop, the broader market outlook retains a degree of optimism. Analysts are watching a string of upcoming earnings releases from semiconductor manufacturers and major retailers, which could provide further direction for stock indices.

In addition, several key economic indicators are slated for release later in the week, including the Conference Board's consumer‑confidence survey, the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge - the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) index - and a series of regional Fed activity reports. Together, these data points will help gauge whether the recent easing of oil prices and the tentative diplomatic overtures can sustain the current market momentum, or if renewed geopolitical friction will again dampen investor sentiment





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