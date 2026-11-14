Zelenskiy says US raised Ukraine ceding Donbas for NATO membership at Abu Dhabi talks

US negotiators floated the idea of Ukraine withdrawing from Donbas in exchange for NATO membership during US-brokered peace talks in Abu Dhabi, Zelenskiy says, as the sides agree to a prisoner exchange of more than 1,000 people and Europe secures a seat at future talks.

US negotiators raised the idea of Ukraine withdrawing from its eastern region of Donbas in exchange for NATO membership, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said after US-brokered peace talks with Russia in Abu Dhabi.

Zelenskiy Discusses NATO Membership and Donbas

It was the first time the question of linking NATO membership to territorial concessions had come up during the talks, Zelenskiy said in remarks released by his office on Saturday, November 14, 2026. The Americans asked what would happen if Ukraine joined NATO and whether it would withdraw from Donbas, Zelenskiy said. He added that NATO is back on the agenda but warned that Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent clear signals, making this an extremely difficult conversation.

Also read Ukraine launches nearly 1,200 drones at Russia; U.S.-led talks consider wider European security

Putin has long called Ukrainian NATO membership a red line for Moscow and cited the issue as one reason for launching Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022. Zelenskiy repeated that Kyiv is not ready to concede territory. He said that if Ukraine received a comprehensive package including security guarantees, the right to a strong and well-funded army and funds to rebuild, he would put the question to a national referendum.

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Speaking on Saturday, Zelenskiy pushed back on Russia's call for a broad agreement on European security architecture before specifics are settled on ending the war. He said everything cannot be turned upside down and that talks cannot start with changing the global or continental security framework before discussing how to end this war. This war must be ended first, he said.

Zelenskiy Dismisses Russian Ceasefire Suggestion

Zelenskiy dismissed Putin's suggestion for a local humanitarian ceasefire in Kostiantynivka, a hotly contested city in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, saying it reflected Moscow's inability to take the city by force. Civilians there have already had the chance to evacuate, he added. Putin simply wants Ukrainian forces to leave Kostiantynivka so that Russian forces can move in and occupy the entire city that way, Zelenskiy said.

Ukraine has given a list of seven or eight other frontline settlements where civilians, including children, are trapped for a potential humanitarian truce, but Russia prefers to use them as military targets, he said. Moscow denies deliberately targeting civilians. The two days of US-brokered talks between Ukraine and Russia concluded on Wednesday in the Emirati capital without a major breakthrough. The sides did agree to a prisoner exchange involving more than 1,000 people, Zelenskiy said.

US Envoys Pledge Energy Ceasefire Discussion

The final numbers for the swap were still under discussion. Zelenskiy said US peace envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner had pledged to raise an energy ceasefire with Putin at a meeting in Moscow on Thursday. There was no news of any progress after their talks, and Putin personally does not support a ceasefire, Zelenskiy said.

He met Witkoff and Kushner on Thursday in Ireland after their talks in Moscow, and he said the US negotiators told him all sides had agreed for Europe to have a seat at the negotiating table in forthcoming peace talks. In Abu Dhabi, delegates from Europe, which is now Ukraine's largest financial and military backer, held talks with US and Ukrainian officials but did not sit at the table with Russia.

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At a summit in Ireland, EU leaders agreed that Europe's team for any Ukraine peace talks would comprise five major military powers, namely non-EU member Britain plus France, Germany, Italy and Poland, as well as EU officials. Echoing comments made by European leaders at a summit in Dublin on Friday, Zelenskiy dismissed Russia's call for a broad agreement on European security architecture before the specifics of ending the war are agreed.

EU Leaders Define Peace Talk Participation

He said the world cannot start by talking about changing the security framework in the world or across the continent overall and only then talk about ending this war. This war must be ended first, he said. The talks in Abu Dhabi were the latest round of US-brokered negotiations between Ukraine and Russia. They concluded on Wednesday without a major breakthrough, though the prisoner exchange agreement involving more than 1,000 people was seen as a rare point of consensus.

The final numbers for the swap were still under discussion, Zelenskiy said. Zelenskiy reiterated his position that Kyiv was not ready to concede territory. He said that if Ukraine received a comprehensive package including security guarantees, the right to a strong and well-funded Ukrainian army and funds to rebuild, he would put the question to a national referendum. The comments came as European leaders at a summit in Dublin on Friday discussed Europe's role in any future peace talks.

EU leaders agreed that Europe's team for any Ukraine peace talks would comprise five major military powers, non-EU member Britain plus France, Germany, Italy and Poland, as well as EU officials.