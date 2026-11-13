FAA Lifts Nationwide Ground Stop After Communications Failure Disrupts Thousands of Flights

The FAA lifted a nationwide ground stop after communications problems at regional air traffic control centers disrupted thousands of flights. Officials blamed outdated technology and said there was no sign of a cyberattack.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration lifted a nationwide ground stop on Friday after communications problems disrupted air traffic control centers across the country, causing hundreds of flights to be diverted and upending travel plans for passengers.

The FAA had grounded all departing flights nationwide Friday afternoon, citing extraordinary circumstances and safety reasons. The agency was investigating a communication issue affecting the 22 regional air traffic control centers that direct planes en route between airports nationwide. U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said in a post on X that the FAA issued the nationwide ground stop following a communication issue impacting all Air Route Traffic Control Centers.

Also read FAA Lifts Nationwide Ground Stop After Nearly Five-Hour Communications Outage

FAA Ruling Out Cyberattack For Outage

He said FAA technicians were investigating and the department would provide immediate updates as they became available. Duffy blamed outdated technology for the ground stop and said it was not likely a cyberattack. Trump administration officials pointed to overloaded and outdated systems as the cause. The nation's top homeland security official attributed the problem to a telecommunications outage and said there was no indication the communications failure was related to a cyberattack.

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin told reporters at the White House there was no indication yet that this was a nefarious attack against the country. He said it was just a telecommunications outage as of right now, adding that everybody's safe and there is no reason to be concerned about loved ones if they are flying. Flight tracking service FlightAware said nearly 7,000 flights were delayed or cancelled due to the nationwide ground stop.

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At least 827 flights were diverted as a result. As of 7:05 p.m. EST, 670 flights were sent back to the airport from where they originally took off, while 157 were redirected to a different airport, according to Cirium, an aviation analytics company. Airports where many diverted flights ended up included Washington Dulles International Airport, Los Angeles International Airport, Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport and Nashville International Airport.

Some 11,000 flights carrying more than 1.5 million passengers were scheduled to take off from airports in the U.S. after 4 p.m. EST, raising the likelihood of more cancellations and flight diversions. International flights were being handled on a case-by-case basis, according to Mullin, with some seen taking off Friday evening. Some flights within Alaska and Hawaii were not impacted, Alaska Airlines said. United Airlines and American Airlines said flights already in the air would continue.

Passengers Stranded As Flights Diverted

American said it would be all hands on deck across the airline to get customers on their way as soon as possible when the FAA lifted the nationwide ground stop. At Chicago O'Hare Airport on Friday afternoon, travelers passing through security learned about the ground stop when they looked up at screens that showed flight delays across the board. Some called friends or family members, debating whether to stay the night in Chicago or find another way to their destinations.

Amber McQuilkin, 27, sat on a bench, disappointed that she might miss a trip with friends to New York for the League of Legends world finals. Her friends had already arrived there. The Seattle software engineer, who took a week of vacation for the trip, said there was not really any information being passed to her. She contemplated abandoning the flight and driving but decided that would be miserable.

Austin Curtis and his wife were rethinking their trip from South Bend, Indiana, to a friend's baby shower in Denver after getting delayed during a layover in Chicago. They had boarded a flight to Denver from O'Hare International Airport when they were told to get off the plane. Curtis said they saw luggage being taken off their plane and others, so they assumed it would be a pretty substantial delay.

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They were unsure whether to get a hotel room or keep waiting at the airport. Jeff Dubner, a Washington attorney, said it was frustrating and that it certainly sounded like it would be more than the usual run-of-the-mill delay. His Alaska Airlines flight home from Los Angeles was already half an hour late and taxiing to the runway when the plane came to a halt. He said he looked forward to finding out why.

Sports Teams And Cargo Flights Disrupted

NBA, NHL and college teams were left stranded as they tried to reach their destinations. NFL teams were left to wonder whether the issue would be resolved in time to travel to their games this weekend. Cargo flights were also delayed by the ground stop. FedEx, the world's largest cargo airline, said it was prepared to activate contingency plans to keep any possible disruptions at a minimum.

U.S. airlines move about 61,000 tons of goods, from letters to packages, to and from more than 220 countries daily, according to the industry trade group Airlines for America. Despite the nationwide FAA ground stop, SpaceX launched its Starship rocket from Texas on Friday afternoon on its latest test flight.

Friday's halt was the first nationwide ground stop since January 2023, when a key FAA computer system malfunctioned, and the second since the aftermath of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the U.S. The disruption is the latest sign of strain on the U.S. air traffic control system, which has been beset by equipment failures, communications problems and shortages of controllers while the FAA tries to replace aging infrastructure. Congress approved $12.5 billion US for the overhaul last year, and the White House asked Congress for another $30.1 billion US to address other issues.

Congress Urged To Fund Air Traffic Overhaul

Duffy said: How many times does this have to happen before Congress gives the money to fix it? Shortly before the nationwide announcement, the FAA halted traffic in Chicago due to air traffic control communications issues, stating that all departing traffic should remain groundstopped until further notice. Canadian travelers were also affected. A Canadian couple said they were scrambling to find hotels after being stuck in New Jersey when flights were grounded.

Planes crowded the terminal at Toronto Pearson Airport after the FAA issued the ground stop. Departing flights out of the U.S. were grounded due to extraordinary circumstances.