US Faces Loss of Measles-Free Status as PAHO Experts Review Outbreaks

Global health experts are reviewing whether the United States has lost its measles elimination status after outbreaks sickened thousands. A decision from PAHO is expected early next week.

Global health experts are deciding whether the United States has lost its measles-free status, a public health achievement it has held since 2000. The review follows outbreaks across the country that sickened thousands of Americans.

Kennedy and Trump Face Measles Status Review

The Pan American Health Organization asked all 35 member states in the Americas to submit measles status reports. A panel of outside experts is reviewing them during closed-door deliberations in Washington. Their annual meeting runs through November 13. The decision poses a new test for the Trump administration and its top health official, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. He has for years spread doubts, without scientific evidence, about the safety of measles vaccines.

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Public health experts say his actions as U.S. health secretary to reduce childhood immunizations have increased vaccine hesitancy. They say this fueled the country's highest infection rate in more than three decades. PAHO Director Jarbas Barbosa will make the final decision on each country's status and communicate it to relevant authorities. A PAHO spokesperson said the determination is expected to be made public early next week.

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Mexico and Bolivia are also on the watch list due to prolonged outbreaks. Helen Bedford, professor of children's health at University College London, said the situation feels really concerning. She said the U.S. was held up as a model for many vaccine programs. But she said measles is definitely back in the United States and it will take a lot of work to reverse that.

She called it tragic because children will suffer in the end. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said in a statement that national vaccination rates declined before Kennedy took office. Dr Erica Schwartz, director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said this week that the agency works closely with states to contain outbreaks. She said the focus is on communities where immunizations have trended lower for decades.

MMR Vaccine Emphasis Amid Rising Cases

If the U.S. loses its measles-free status, Schwartz said, we are going to be doing the same exact thing that we have been doing today. That includes reemphasizing that the number one way to prevent measles is the MMR vaccine, which protects against measles, mumps and rubella. Since U.S. President Donald Trump took office for the second time in early 2025, nearly 7,500 U.S. measles cases and 11 deaths have been reported by state and federal health officials.

The highly contagious virus commonly causes high fever and a rash. It can lead to serious long-term complications as well as death. PAHO experts will consider whether U.S. measles transmission has continued uninterrupted for 12 months or longer. They will base that on epidemiological and laboratory evidence.

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Noel Brewer, a public health professor at the University of North Carolina who chairs an independent U.S. advisory panel on measles, said that whether or not the U.S. loses its status, there is a huge problem with measles. Brewer presented the CDC's measles status report and his group's assessment to PAHO experts on Tuesday. He would not provide details.

Arizona Utah Outbreak Meets Transmission Criteria

Despite efforts by state and federal disease fighters to contain the outbreaks, U.S. infections have more than doubled this year compared to 2025. Based on publicly available data, Brewer said the Arizona-Utah outbreak, which began in June 2025 and is still going, likely meets the criteria for uninterrupted transmission. Canada, Spain and the U.K. recently lost measles-elimination status after review by World Health Organization experts. The U.S. dropped out of WHO but remains a member of PAHO, its Americas branch.

Demetre Daskalakis, a former top CDC official who resigned after Kennedy took office, said losing the measles-free status would be a sign of a broader dismantling of the nation's public health system. He said measles is the great indicator of where the cracks are in our foundation. A registered nurse and immunization outreach coordinator with the Knox County Health Department is shown administering a vaccination to a child at the facility in Mount Vernon, Ohio. The photo was taken Friday, May 17, 2019.