U.S. FAA Grounds Flights Causing Delays at Vancouver Airport

Vancouver International Airport reports widespread delays and cancellations for U.S.-bound flights following a nationwide FAA technology outage. The grounding affects specific international routes while domestic Canadian flights remain unaffected.

U.S.-bound flights departing from Vancouver International Airport experienced significant disruptions on Friday afternoon due to a nationwide grounding order. The disruptions occurred shortly after the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration initiated the stoppage of all domestic flights in the United States just after 3 p.m. Pacific Coast Time. The airport authority confirmed it was monitoring the situation closely as the technology issue rippled across international borders.

U.S. FAA Technology Outage Details

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration attributed the mass ground stop to a temporary telecommunications outage that impacted its systems across the country. Officials stated that they were able to account for every flight in the air, ensuring no aircraft were lost or untracked during the crisis. Sean Duffy, the Secretary of the U.S. Department of Transportation, confirmed via a post on X that technicians were actively investigating the root cause of the technical failure.

Also read FAA Grounds All U.S. Flights Due to Nationwide Communications Failure

Vancouver Airport Operational Response

Vancouver International Airport issued a statement to CTV News acknowledging the nationwide technology issue and the resulting ground stop for all flights entering the United States. The airport clarified that domestic flights operating entirely within Canada remain unaffected by the Federal Aviation Administration's emergency announcement. Travelers were strongly advised to verify their specific flight status through their airline or the airport website before heading to the terminal to avoid unnecessary waits.

Airline and Neighbor Impacts

Air Canada provided further context by noting that flights traveling to and from the Caribbean and South America may face additional complications. The airline also confirmed that aircraft currently airborne were authorized to maintain their original flight plans rather than divert immediately. Meanwhile, Nav Canada reported that its own systems were functioning normally, confirming that Canadian airspace operations were not impacted by the American technical failure.

Advertisement

Specific Flight Disruptions and Statistics

By approximately 4 p.m. Pacific Coast Time, the Vancouver International Airport website displayed delayed status for flights heading to San Francisco, Seattle, Chicago, and Dallas. Several other flights scheduled for Phoenix, Seattle, and San Francisco had been cancelled entirely. In contrast, flights bound for Los Angeles and Minneapolis appeared to be boarding, creating a varied and confusing landscape for passengers attempting to travel south of the border.

Future Updates and Traveler Advice

All arriving flights from the United States that had not yet taken off at the time of the Federal Aviation Administration announcement were delayed. The airport authority indicated it would provide additional updates as more information regarding the resolution of the outage becomes available. Passengers are urged to remain vigilant for further developments as this story continues to evolve.